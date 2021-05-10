You’ll have the beach, several restaurants and cafes and much more laid out before you…

Whether you’re changing apartments and need a spot to stay for a while or if you just need a change of scene or have friends or family coming over to Dubai for a long stay this summer, consider a stay at the Hilton Dubai The Walk in Jumeirah Beach Residence.

Located in the bustling and upbeat part of Dubai, there are a number of fully serviced and family-friendly options to choose from.

Each room is fitted with everything you need to ensure a long comfortable stay including en-suite bathrooms, laundry facilities, a fully equipped kitchen and a spacious living and dining area.

The rooms even come with a small balcony which is great for a breath of fresh air. For a great scene, pick a seaside facing room for picture-perfect views of Ain Dubai and the Arabian Sea.

If a swim looks tempting, great news as it’s only a bridge away at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. Guests will be able to enjoy access to the beach and pool facilities and as part of the monthly rental package, many benefits are included such as unlimited access to the hotel’s private beach club – Wavebreaker Beach and Grill and many water sports activities. And there’s even a kid’s playground for the little ones.

If you want to relax with a drink after a busy day, there are several impressive venues at JBR, but the popular Pure Sky Lounge located on the 35th floor of the hotel is one you can’t skip. With Ain Dubai as your backdrop, sip on award-winning cocktails while enjoying delicious bites on the side. The spot is perfect for pre-dinner drinks and the staff are friendly and treat you like family.

As for dining options, JBR is packed with fast food spots, restaurants and coffee shops but if you don’t feel like venturing too far, opt for the award-winning Mango Tree Thai Bistro located on the ground floor of the hotel. There’s even Trader Vic’s JBR and McGettigan’s JBR you can head off to, and residents can get a 20 per cent discount on their bill.

Need to have a quick stroll before settling down for bedtime, you couldn’t have asked for a better spot than JBR.

Room rates for a month start from Dhs15,000 for a two-bedroom apartment. You can get in touch with the hotel on 04 374 7999 to get the best rates for your long stay.

Images: Hilton Dubai The Walk