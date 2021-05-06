Escape extreme temperatures and swap flip flops for boots…

It’s no secret that summer is on its way and this year looks like it’ll be a scorcher. If you’re looking for a way to beat the heat, Vox Cinemas has teamed up with Ski Dubai to offer a chilly cinema experience all summer long.

While the mercury is rising outside, you’ll be snuggled up under a blanket with a cup of hot chocolate at the Snow Cinema. Relaunching on Monday May 10, the unique experience proved popular in the winter months and is now back by popular demand.

Enjoy hit movies including Raya and the Last Dragon, Tom & Jerry, Maya the Bee, big-budget blockbusters such a Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat while surrounded by real snow at the huge indoor ski resort.

For Dhs100, you’ll get a ticket to one of the several daily screenings, plus a signature hot chocolate from Mirzam Chocolate Makers and your choice of salty or caramel popcorn.

If you’re feeling peckish you can even order main dishes and snacks straight to your seat. The QR code menu includes loaded fries and nachos, gourmet burgers, hotdogs and pasta as well as sweet treats including Dutch pancakes and crepes.

You’ll be protected with borrowed ski clothing (jacket and pants) as well as fleeced gloves, socks, snow boots, a beanie hat and blanket, plus stereo wireless headphones to enjoy the movie and a dedicated locker for your belongings.

For a truly special experience, you can book a VIP chalet which caters for four people and includes a two-course meal, signature hot chocolate, popcorn, a hand warmer and premium gloves for each guest, priced at Dhs800 per chalet.

Image: Provided