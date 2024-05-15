Get free entry to these Sharjah museums this weekend
Calling all culture vultures…
It’s International Museum Day this weekend and to celebrate, museums across the UAE are throwing open their doors for free for the public to enjoy. If you want to make a day of it, head on over to Sharjah, the cultural capital of UAE where you will find plenty of spots to visit.
The free entry is valid only on May 18 and you will be able to visit these museums:
- Al Eslah School Museum
- Al Mahatta Museum
- Bait Al Naboodah
- Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi
- Hisn Khor Fakkan
- Resistance Monument
- Sharjah Archaeology Museum
- Sharjah Art Museum
- Sharjah Calligraphy Museum
- Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn)
- Sharjah Heritage Museum
- Sharjah Maritime Museum
- Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization
- Sharjah Science Museum
And there’s more…
To celebrate International Museum Day, the museums in Sharjah will be hosting a number of workshops and programs under the theme Museums for Education and Research.
The workshops occur from May 16 to May 23, 2024 across different museums in Sharjah.
Some of the workshops to look forward to include calligraphy and ornamentation at the calligraphy museum (May 18), an Emirati dialect workshop at Bait Al Naboodah (May 20), a stamp workshop at Sharjah Archaeology Museum (May 23) and more.
You can find the whole list of workshops with dates and timings here.
For further enquiries, call the team on 054 306 6360.
sharjahmuseums.ae | @sharjahmuseums
In Abu Dhabi…
If visiting the wonderful Louvre Abu Dhabi has been on your to-do list, head on over on May 16 as the iconic museum is opening its doors for free for International Museum Day.
If you’re wondering ‘Where’s the catch?’, there isn’t one. All you need is your valid Emirates ID. Present this to the ticket desk and you can enter for free.
The galleries, exhibitions, and boutique will stay open until 8.30pm. If you want to stay on and marvel at the dome, it will remain open until midnight.
You can read more here.
Featured images: Sharjah Museums