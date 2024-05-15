Calling all culture vultures…

It’s International Museum Day this weekend and to celebrate, museums across the UAE are throwing open their doors for free for the public to enjoy. If you want to make a day of it, head on over to Sharjah, the cultural capital of UAE where you will find plenty of spots to visit.

The free entry is valid only on May 18 and you will be able to visit these museums:

Al Eslah School Museum

Al Mahatta Museum

Bait Al Naboodah

Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi

Hisn Khor Fakkan

Resistance Monument

Sharjah Archaeology Museum

Sharjah Art Museum

Sharjah Calligraphy Museum

Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn)

Sharjah Heritage Museum

Sharjah Maritime Museum

Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization

Sharjah Science Museum

And there’s more…

To celebrate International Museum Day, the museums in Sharjah will be hosting a number of workshops and programs under the theme Museums for Education and Research.

The workshops occur from May 16 to May 23, 2024 across different museums in Sharjah.

Some of the workshops to look forward to include calligraphy and ornamentation at the calligraphy museum (May 18), an Emirati dialect workshop at Bait Al Naboodah (May 20), a stamp workshop at Sharjah Archaeology Museum (May 23) and more.

You can find the whole list of workshops with dates and timings here.

For further enquiries, call the team on 054 306 6360.

sharjahmuseums.ae | @sharjahmuseums