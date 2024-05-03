Upcoming concerts, shows and festivals in Abu Dhabi to get excited for

May

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL

When: until May 5

Where: Etihad Arena

The world’s biggest and most famous show of acrobatic brilliance, Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL has landed at the Etihad Arena. Expect spectacular ice-and-fire acrobatics at this extravaganza that will mesmerise you with a never-seen-before fusion of ice skating and signature Cirque du Soleil acrobatics, until May 5. Ticket prices start from Dhs175. Read more here and book your tickets here.

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, until May 5, from Dhs175. @cirquedusoleil

Mohammed Abdo

Soul-stirring tunes and engaging melodies are in the mix as Saudi Arabian musical legend Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Othman Al-Dahl Al-Asiri, a.k.a. Mohammed Abdo, will wow fans at the Etihad Arena on May 10. Get set to enjoy hits from his storied career of six decades, as hit singles such as Abaad will ring out loud at this performance on Yas Island. Live Nation presents Mohammed Abdo, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 10, from Dhs435. platinumlist.net

When: May 17

Where: Etihad Arena

German rock supergroup Scorpions are set to play Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on May 17, 2024, as part of their Love at First Sting world tour, and to mark the 40th anniversary of their album of the same name. The timeless Hanover-based hard rockers, known for super hits such as ‘Rock You like A Hurricane’, ‘Wind of Change’, ‘Still Loving You’, ‘Big City Nights’ and many more, are all set to bring their signature arena-shaking guitar riffs and power-soaked vocals, that will ring out to the depths of the Etihad Arena’s seating chart.

Scorpions: Love at First Sting, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 17, from Dhs195. livenation.me

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week

When: May 18 to 26

Where: Etihad Arena

A list of hilarious comedians will descend on the Etihad Arena, including Aziz Ansari, Tom Segura, Jo Koy, Andrew Schulz, Chris Tucker, Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, from May 18 to 26. With each performer bringing their signature brand of humour to the capital, expect the Abu Dhabi audience to be left in stitches. Snap up your tickets here.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 18 to 26, from Dhs250. livenation.me

June

Monster Jam

When: June 8 and 9

Where: Etihad Arena

Slam bang action with monstrous metal and troublingly huge tyres arrives in Abu Dhabi on June 8 and 9, 2024 and we’re excited to see exactly what the event is known for the world over, with big, bad, mean machines that wrestle in the dirt to see who comes out on top.

Monster Jam Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 8 (1pm and 6pm) and June 9 (1pm), pit party on both days at 10am, prices from Dhs145, family pack deals available, @proactivevents_me

Matilda the Musical

When: June 20 to 23

Where: Etihad Arena

Missed Matilda the Musical when it graced the stage in Dubai in 2023? Well, you’re in luck because the award-winning musical is returning to the UAE, this time to Abu Dhabi in the summer of 2024. The musical is inspired by the beloved book Matilda, written by world-famous British author, Roald Dahl. The story follows a little girl called Matilda who is anything but ordinary. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

Matilda The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 20 to 23, from Dhs150. etihadarena.ae

August

UFC Fight Night

When: August 3

When: August 3

Where: Etihad Arena

Abu Dhabi’s first-ever UFC Fight Night will be the 18th UFC event to take place in the UAE capital, and we know it is confirmed for August 3 at the Etihad Arena. On the back of a highly-exciting UFC 294 bout that had fans on their feet back in October, we’re ready to witness more iconic moments, grapples and takedowns in the octagon this summer. More details on the way, so stay tuned to whatson.ae

UFC Fight Night, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 3. visitabudhabi.ae

September

Chicago the Musical

Abu Dhabi, tip your fedoras to this: Chicago the Musical is coming to town this year. This theatrical masterpiece, set in The Windy City is the newest exciting show to be confirmed for the capital as part of an electric 2024 events calendar, and capitalites will now be able to witness the longest running American musical in Broadway history at the Etihad Arena when it plays from September 12 to 22.

Chicago the Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, September 12 to 22, from Dhs185. platinumlist.ae

October

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024

When: October 4 and 6

Where: Etihad Arena

A brand-new duo arrives in the capital this October, as 17-time NBA champs Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ. Star-studded rosters on either side will guarantee electrifying, slam-dunk action in the capital, with plenty of thrilling fan-centric activations also expected courtside.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6. @etihadarena.ae

UFC 308

It’s that time of the year again, and we now know that UFC 308 is scheduled for October 26 at the Etihad Arena this year. As expected, the action in the octagon will be accompanied by the eagerly-anticipated Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which will include a seven-day series of city-wide events, dedicated fan activations, hotel promotions, F&B offerings, star appearances, electrifying concerts and a whole lot more.

UFC 308, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 26. etihadarena.ae

Take That Live

When: October 25

When: October 25

Where: Etihad Arena

The iconic boyband, comprising musicians Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will return to the capital for their second performance of the year, on Friday October 25. With over 45 million records sold globally, the band will bring some of their biggest hits to Etihad Park, following their performance at SailGP back in January.

Take That, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday October 25, tickets from Dhs299. ticketmaster.ae

Matt Rife

When: October 27

Where: Etihad Arena

While Abu Dhabi Comedy Week is poised to have capitalites ROFL-ing, the laughs won’t end anytime soon in Abu Dhabi. Internationally-renowned comedian Matt Rife descends on the Etihad Arena for a show on October 27, as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour. We’re told his current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so now might be a great time to get yours to his Abu Dhabi show.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, from Dhs295. livenation.me