This 4th of July in Dubai, tuck into American classics, sweet treats and more…

Looking for ways to celebrate the 4th of July in Dubai? There are restaurants in the city offering brunches, meals and sweet treats to mark the day.

If you’re working on Sunday, don’t worry – the celebrations start early in Dubai or the restaurant delivers so you won’t miss out.

Here are six ways to celebrate 4th of July in Dubai

Black Tap

The hot dog is a staple in America and this 4th of July you can try a wagyu truffle hot dog at Black Tap. In length, it’s one foot and has truffle cheese sauce, hot cherry pepper relish, and crispy onions. Oh, and it comes with fries. It costs Dhs65 and comes with a complimentary beverage.

Black Tap is also bringing back the iconic red, white and blue CrayShake from last year. So, if you missed it last year, now’s your chance. The shake features vanilla ice cream, whipped cream with a vanilla frosted rim and white and blue sprinkles. Sitting on top of the shake is a slice of cake (red, white and blue, of course) with a cherry on top. It’s priced at Dhs62.

Black Tap, several locations: Dubai Mall, Rixos Premium JBR and Mall of the Emirates. Available July 2 to 5. blacktapme.com

Clinton Street Baking Company Dubai

Love a good pie? Clinton Street Baking Company has one designed after the USA flag. The handmade pies are filled with cherries and blueberries and decorated with the stars and stripes. A large pie will cost you Dhs250.

Order via clinton-street-baking-co-restaurant.zbni.co/u/ZJRkE

Denny’s

Head to Denny’s on the 4th of July and enjoy a breakfast with pancakes, eggs, bacon and hash browns for Dhs48. The two buttermilk pancakes are cooked with blueberries, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, and drizzled with cream cheese icing to reflect the colours of the USA flag. It’s available all day long.

Denny’s, various locations across Dubai – Al Ghurair Center, Deira City Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Festival Plaza, timings vary. @dennys_me

House of Pops

The start of July equals American Independence Day but also the rise of temperatures. House of Pops has created an exclusive tri-flavoured popsicle in the colours of the USA flag: Red (strawberry), white (coconut), and blue (galactic lime). They cost just Dhs20 and are healthy. too.Order via Deliveroo between July 1 and 4. The Deliveroo driver will receive one popsicle on the house per order.

Order via Deliveroo here.

Perry & Blackwelder’s

Dubai’s original smokehouse in Souk Madinat Jumeirah has a Fourth of July menu available from Friday, July 2 to July 4. Two guests will be able to enjoy American dishes like Empire State sliders, Coney Island hotdogs, and more for just Dhs229. That’s Dhs115 per person. Try the limited-edition themed cocktails for just Dhs30.

Perry & Blackwelder’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Dhs115 for two. July 2 to 4. Tel: (800) 666 353. @perryandblackwelder

Weslodge Saloon

North American eatery Weslodge Saloon is hosting a bottomless brunch extravaganza on Friday, July 2 to mark the US holiday. Highlights include beef poutine of fries piled with pulled short rib, beef gravy and cheese, Weslodge’s much-loved melt in your mouth Southern Fried Chicken, steak and more. Cocktails have also been fashioned in red, blue and white. The house package costs Dhs395 and for bubbly it’s Dhs450.

Weslodge Saloon Brunch Club on 68, Level 68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Fri 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs450 bubbles. Tel: (04) 560 1700. @weslodgedubai

Images: Supplied