When it comes to Dubai restaurants, the more Instagrammable the better. These days, dinner isn’t just dinner, it’s a chance to escape to a whole different place. That being said, brand new Italian restaurant Mura is now open and is set to transport you to the dreamy scenes of the Amalfi Coast and Southern Italy.

No attention to detail has been spared when it comes to the aesthetics of this beautiful new spot which you’ll find at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. The Amalfi Coast-inspired restaurant is decked out in hues of dark blue and white with stunning lemon trees coming together to create a leafy canopy ceiling effect.

Upstairs, there’s an outdoor terrace, once again lined with lemon trees, making for a truly Mediterranean dining experience. There’s even a private dining area with a large round table set under a lemon tree canopy, which is perfect for a wedding reception, business lunch or special birthday.

You’ll enter the restaurant through a dramatic lemon tree archway, and, as well as the upstairs and downstairs dining areas and terrace, there will be a number of VIP dining areas. Don’t forget, you’ll be able to see the amazing fountain shows at The Pointe from the restaurant’s prime position at the popular dining destination.

Expect Italian dining with extra finesse at Mura. Starters include Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as crispy calamari and three cheese arancini, alongside lobster ravioli and salmon or Wagyu beef carpaccio. There’s also a range of fresh salads such as the shrimp salad, or the more indulgent crispy truffle mozzarella salad.

For mains, pizzas include traditional napoli, cured duck or truffle and mushrooms, and there are plenty of pastas and risottos, as well as mains such as filet di mango. For those who can’t go to the Mediterranean without a fish dish, try line-caught seabreem, giant prawns, salmon, or salt-crusted whole seabass.

The restaurant will be open every day from 6pm to 1am, with fine dining food from 6pm to 10pm, followed by more of a party atmosphere with loud international music from 10pm until 1am.

Mura, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 6pm ti 1am daily. @mura_restaurant

