Load up those wings and smoked beef brisket, it’s feeding time…

If you’ve got your finger firmly on the pulse of Dubai’s bustling food and beverage scene, it’s likely that Club Vista Mare, home to Breeze Beach & Grill, Palm Bay, Rumba and Myrra by Opa, will be on your radar. Now, there’s another reason to visit, and meat lovers, this one’s for you.

Say hello to Logs & Embers, the new smokehouse BBQ joint that opened up on the popular strip in the last month. The casual eatery is all about tender meat, served fresh from the grill to your plate. Think glistening, sticky chicken wings, smoked beef brisket, short ribs and juicy steaks.

The cool new restaurant will be serving up lunch and dinner throughout the week as well as a brunch and ladies’ night. The latter runs every Monday evening from 7pm to 10pm with free-flowing house beverages and bar bites for Dhs150 per lady.

Brunch runs every Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 4pm. Tuck into Log & Embers’ signature smokehouse dishes with free-flowing soft drinks for Dhs148, house drinks for Dhs268 or bubbles for Dhs348. If you’ve got little ones in tow, they can join for Dhs50.

The aesthetics of Logs & Embers aren’t about the gimmicks. It’s got a man-cave sort of vibe with dark woods and masculine mahogany-coloured leather couches. The feature walls with logs piled up bring home the smokehouse vibe that the restaurant is all about.

Of course, having a spot on the Club Vista Mare strip means there’s a brilliant outdoor terrace space which leads onto the beach. Whilst it’s a little too hot to sit out whilst it’s summer, we can imagine a great atmosphere out here with prime cuts of meat sizzling away on the outdoor barbecue.

Other dishes on the menu include salads, pulled beef or chicken tacos, nachos, burgers, seafood and more.

Logs & Embers, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 584 1994. @logs_and_embers

