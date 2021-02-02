What you need to know if you’re travelling to Abu Dhabi soon…

If you’re planning to take a trip to the capital in the near future, you’ll need to make sure you’ve downloaded the Al Hosn app.

Previously, police on the border had been allowing residents to show negative PCR or DPI results via SMS, but as of February, that method will no longer be accepted as proof of test.

Al Hosn is the UAE’s contact tracing app, which links to your Emirates ID — it works in real-time and shows a precise timeline of your testing history.

It’s available on both Android and Apple stores.

.@ADPoliceHQ requests the public to activate @alhosnapp to facilitate entry to the emirate, in-line with the updated procedures issued by the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, which requires showing the result and type of test on @alhosnapp from Monday, 1 February. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 30, 2021

This change closes a potential loophole, where international passengers landing in the UAE but outside of Abu Dhabi (in Dubai for example) could take a fresh test in that emirate, and travel across the border to Abu Dhabi without declaring a need to quarantine. Which is of course a fraudulent entry.

The Al Hosn app shows any recent international arrival dates, which means anybody trying to access Abu Dhabi after completing a journey from a ‘non-Green List’ country, will be immediately identified as requiring quarantine, regardless of whether subsequent tests have been performed.

Other important updates to Abu Dhabi road entry requirements

Over the weekend we reported on the latest updates to the rules on entry into Abu Dhabi by road.

The main changes are for those using DPI tests — you’ll now only be able to access Abu Dhabi within 24 hours of receiving the result. You’re also restricted from using two DPI tests consecutively (if you used a DPI test last time, you’ll need to use a PCR test for the next).

Those entering with a DPI test and staying longer than two days will need to take a further PCR test in Abu Dhabi on day three (and day seven). Those entering on a PCR test will still need tests on days four and eight if staying for those durations.

For more info, check out the full story.

