A negative PCR test within 48 hours will also be required…

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has updated its rules regarding attending live events in the UAE. As of June 6, 2021 all attendees to events, activities and exhibitions related to sport, culture, social and art must be vaccinated.

In order to show proof of vaccination, you must have an ‘E’ marked on your Al Hosn app. This will only appear after doing a PCR test, which is also a requirement to enter events. A negative PCR test result within 48 hours is required to attend live events.

You’ll have to have received both does of the jab at least 28 days prior, and then once you conduct a PCR test with a negative result, the ‘E’ will appear on Al Hosn.

Vaccinated tourists visiting Dubai can provide the same means of proof via the Al Hosn app. In order to register, they must enter the unified number (UID) listed on their visit visa. Alternatively, they can use another means of electronic vaccination certificate to enter bars and live events.

At this moment, the UAE has vaccinated 78.11 per cent of the eligible groups over the age of 16. Discussions have begun around a booster vaccine for eligible residents, who have had their second dose more than six to eight months prior.

Priority will be given to the elderly and those with chronic diseases for the third booster dose. This is because they are more susceptible to infection and should be protected against mutant variants.

As per the latest rules around attending events, fans and spectators will be able to attend sports events provided all attendees, participants and staff have received a vaccine. The attendance capacity for these permitted events should not exceed 70 per cent. The maximum attendance allowed is 1,500 people for indoor events and 2,500 people for outdoor events.