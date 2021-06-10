For the culture vultures…

It’s finally Thursday and that means sorting out a schedule for the weekend revolving around indoor activities, breakfasts with mates and other great things to do in Dubai.

However, if you want to add a dash of culture to mix, here’s a round-up of things to do in Dubai this weekend that include art, workshops, performances and more. Have kids? We’ve included a show they will just love.

Musical

Follies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtyard Playhouse (@courtyardplayhouse)

When: June 10 and 11, 2021

Head to the Courtyard Playhouse and watch the dazzling production of Follies which was filmed live on stage at the National Theatre in 2017. The scene? New York, 1971. There’s a party taking place on the stage of Weismann Theatre which is set to be demolished the next day. It’s been 30 years after the final performance and as a way of saying goodbye, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Get your tickets here.

Courtyard Playhouse, Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

Performance

COLOURFUL GAMES

When: June 11 and 12, 2021

Hiba Art Project is presenting award-winning Colourful Games by Dansema Dance Theatre at Sima Performing Arts. Little ones as young as six to 36 months are invited to imitate the dancer’s movements while inventing their own moves leading to their first dance experience. It takes place at 11am and 4pm on Friday and Saturday.

Get your tickets here.

Sima Performing Arts, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. 11am and 4pm on June 11 and 12. simaarts.com

EVERYBODY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Scott-Lee (@lisascottlee1)

This show performed by the students of Dubai Performing Arts combines all dance styles, musical theatre and drama. Sit back and enjoy musical scores from the classics such as James Bond, Lion King, Descendants and you’ll even be singing and tapping your feet to hit pop songs from Back Street Boys, Britney Spears and more.

Get your tickets here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Art exhibition

Andrew Schoultz Earth Vessel

When: Until June 22, 2021

This solo exhibition presents a selection of all-new, previously unseen, original works for the artist’s first representation in the Gulf region. The artist’s enormous murals, paintings, installations and sculptures are heavily patterned, creating an intense and mesmerising vision of current events. There are nine artworks to check out and the artist leaves the meaning open for interpretation.

Volery Gallery, Maze Tower, DIFC, Dubai. Open daily, 1pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)58 504 6420. @volerygallery

Workshop

Paint your own eco-friendly tote bag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IRMA ART WORKSHOP (@irma_artworkshop)

When: June 12, 2021

Apart from dining options and fresh produce, you can even get creative at Ripe Market. This Saturday, you can customize your own eco-friendly tote bag. You will be guided by a facilitator who will be sharing tips on how to prep your canvas and painting techniques. A great way to unwind. Make your bookings on hello@irmaevents.com or call 052 897 1847.

Time Square Center, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)52 897 1847. @irma_artworkshop @ripemarket

Images: supplied and social