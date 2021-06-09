This will be the first time a Royal Ballet ballerina will perform in Dubai…

Making its way to the Dubai Opera stage this autumn is ‘Daughters of the Wind’ – a show by Pietra and Ella Theatre Production Shows UAE and Sisters Grimm.

Pietra De Mello-Pittman MBE, a former ballerina with The Royal Ballet will be performing. She has performed many classics on some of the world’s largest and most prestigious stages including The Royal Opera House London, Bolshoi in Moscow and New York’s Lincoln Centre.

Here’s what you can expect at the performance

Co-founder Ella Spira MBE, a London and Dubai based Grammy-nominated composer and pianist and Pietra have dedicated their lives to celebrating different cultures through the arts. Their mission is to tell stories focusing on mental and physical well-being and ecological awareness.

Pietra will be performing as the protagonist as an Emirati woman and the show will recount the story of a land which though transformed by industry, is instilled by inspiration from the natural surroundings and brings people together to embrace a future of collaboration and community.

She will be joined on stage by singers DB Gad and Madyan Hamza who will accompany the show with soaring vocals and lyrical prowess.

The show will also unveil the ‘50 for 50’ fine art series in honour of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee year. It represents the emotional journey through the UAE’s stunning natural landscapes.

Valued at tens of millions of dirhams, it will fund the performing arts training programme, ‘The Art of Practice,’ centred around the work of Sisters Grimm. The program will be embedded into regional school curriculums and will enable talent a clear pathway into Sisters Grimm’s productions that tour internationally.

The official dates for the performance will be announced soon and we will let you know as soon as find out.

Images: Supplied