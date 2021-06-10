It’s so close we can almost taste it…

Thursday, June 10

Visit a beautiful new Italian restaurant

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse recently had a major revamp, and with it comes a brand new Italian concept, Isola Ristorante. Devoted to the culinary traditions of Sicily, Sardinia and Capri, the new restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day. Large windows allow natural light to beam in, while clusters of hanging lights provide ambient atmosphere come evening-time. Menu highlights include la parmigiana di melanzane (aubergine parmigiana) and orata alla griglia (grilled sea bream with Sicilian dressing).

Isola Ristorante, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, daily 8am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @isolarestaurantdubai

See some top Dubai attractions for up to half price

In a spectacular summer offer, you can enjoy up to 50 percent off a visit to some of the most incredible Dubai attractions. The Dubai Mall BIG ticket is a pass that will get you access to: At the Top Burj Khalifa; Reel Cinemas; Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo; Dubai Ice Rink; KidZania and VR Park. The more of them you visit, the bigger your discount overall. To unlock access to Emaar Entertainment’s coolest Dubai attractions, simply purchase your Dubai Mall BIG ticket at dedicated POS areas at The Dubai Mall. The offer is available until July 30, 2021.

Wondering where is good value for money on a Thursday? Check out ultra-chic Mediterranean-inspired rooftop bar, Paros on a Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm to sip on unlimited wine or sangria for Dhs99 or unlimited house beverages for Dhs199. The offer runs every evening from Sundays to Thursdays.

Paros, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, 4pm to 7pm, unlimited packages starting from Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. @paros.dubai

Friday, June 11

Hire a private cabana for the ultimate pool party

Take your average pool day up a notch by booking a private cabana at Mandarin Oriental which is, unsurprisingly, seriously luxe. There is comfortable seating and your own private fridge stocked with soft drinks under a sun-dappled wooden canopy. Outside you’ll find plush sun beds leading into the hotel’s gorgeous aqua blue pool. A Cabana Pass is Dhs1,500 for up to four guests. It includes a private butler service, comfortable seating and lounge beds, a private mini-bar stocked with selected soft beverages, a complimentary welcome drink and exotic fruit platter, all day refreshing treats and amenities.

Mandarin Oriental, Jumeirah, Dubai, pool open 8am to sunset daily. Tel: (0)4 777 2223. mandarinoriental.com

Watch the Euros at a dedicated sports zone

We are sure you’re well aware of one of the biggest football tournaments of the year, the Euro 2020. If you live and breathe all things football, there’s one place you need to immerse yourself for all of the big games. Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR have created a dedicated fan zone for all of the live football action with huge TV screens, fan props and plenty of food and beverage deals. On Friday watch Turkey play Italy.

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Dubai, Sun, Mon, Wed 4pm to 1am, Tues and Thurs 4pm to 3am, Fri 1pm to 3am, Sat 2pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Start late with this brand new evening brunch

Prefer to brunch later? After the successful lunch of its new Friday afternoon brunch at 3BK, Secret Parties is doing it again with the launch of a Friday evening brunch too. ‘The Secret Dinner Party’ kicks off in the chic 3BK restaurant found in the Burj Khalifa on Friday, June 11. Running from 8pm to 11pm, sip on unlimited drinks and dishes such as mixed seafood tagliatelle, green pea risotto and beef striploin.

The Secret Dinner Party at the Burj Khalifa, 3BK, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, Fridays from June 11, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 wine and cocktails ladies only, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 sparkling, Dhs699 champagne. secret-parties.com Saturday, June 12

Tuck into breakfast with a Mexican twist

What is a weekend without a little jaunt out for breakfast? Make yours Mexican this weekend with a visit to La Tablita. Give your usual breakfast a kick and tuck into chilaquiles (crispy corn tortilla served with fried eggs, red or green sauce, fresh cheese, sour cream and red onion) or Mexican flat bread (beef chorizo at bread served with green sauce, avocado, coriander and sour cream). For those who like to stick with tradition, eggs benedict and scrambled eggs will more than satisfy.

La Tablita, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai, breakfast runs Saturdays 9am to 1pm. Tel: (0)4 553 1212. @latablitadubai

Sip happy at a one-off gin-themed brunch

If a gin-themed brunch sounds like a bit of you then there’s one place you need to be on Saturday, June 12. That day just so happens to be World Gin Day and beautiful restaurant Masti is throwing a special brunch for all of the gin lovers out there. Combining its popular Gin & Jazz night with its Elephant Bath Brunch, the one-off brunch promises soul-soothing, uplifting live jazz with unlimited gin cocktails prepared by an expert mixologist. The menu will feature a la carte and sharing style dishes, including corn haleem, prawns moilee and smoky dill butter chicken.

Masti, La Mer, Dubai, Saturday June 12, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs215 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 344 4384. mastidubai.com

Focus on wellness at this cool pop-up

It’s Global Wellness Day on June 12 and, to celebrate, Mandarin Oriental Dubai Jumeira is offering a number of complimentary wellness sessions to anyone who is interested, on that day. These sessions include a workout led by Reform Athletica, followed by a nutrient-packed smoothie from Wild & The Moon x MO. The Elixir Clinic will be offering a complimentary mineral tissue heavy metal analysis to identify any nutrient deficiencies and toxins that should be addressed with a tailor-made wellness program.

Mandarin Oriental Dubai Jumeira, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. All sessions are complimentary and available to book through The Spa by calling 04 777 2222 or emailing modub-fitness@mohg.com.

Go retro with a visit to this 1950’s diner

If you’ve ever seen Grease, you’ll remember the super cool 50’s American diner that the crew loved to hang out in. Well, now Dubai has its own take on the retro concept, in the form of Sauce. Sauce is a new American diner in Dubai, found next to the Dubai Canal at Habtoor City, which aims to transport you back in time to when waitresses wore roller skates and Johnny B.Goode was the anthem of the time. On the menu you’ll find serious comfort food in the form of sliders, hot dogs and fully-loaded shakes.

Sauce, Noora Tower, Al Habtoor City, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (056) 538 8388. @saucedubai

