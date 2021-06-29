All DHA vaccination centres across Dubai are providing the vaccine…

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that women who have passed 13 weeks of pregnancy can now take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine can be administered at any DHA vaccination in Dubai.

Pre-registration is required and bookings must be done through DHA smart application or via WhatsApp on 800 342.

According to the Dubai Media Office, Dr Muna Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children said the authority is continuing to expand its coverage of all social categories and segments eligible to receive the vaccination in Dubai, as per a strategic plan rolled out on 23 December last year.

She stressed the vaccination programme is a major step in combating Covid-19.

She added that including pregnant women in the vaccination campaign will shield them from risks of infection and enhance overall levels of protection in the community.

Dr Tahlak noted that before taking the vaccine, pregnant women, especially those with underlying health conditions, should consult with a specialist doctor who has been monitoring their pregnancy.

ALSO READ:

Dubai’s Covid rules: Here are 10 things that we’re still not allowed to do

There’s free Ubers for anyone getting vaccinated in the UAE

Abu Dhabi clarifies vaccines NOT available to those on tourist visas

DHA has reserved the required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine necessary to vaccinate pregnant women residing in the emirate.

The vaccination will be administered in two doses.

The UAE continues to steam ahead with its Covid-19 vaccination drive, with more than 15 million doses administered so far.

Image: Getty Images