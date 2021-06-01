This is the first restaurant he visited following the birth of his twins…

It’s no secret that the Crown Prince loves making the most of the plethora of restaurants on offer in Dubai. HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, recently became a father, so we were curious to know where he would head to first, following the birth of his twins.

Sheikh Hamdan is already a fan of Alici, so it’s no surprise that he was keen to pay a visit to its sister restaurant, Il Borro Tuscan Bistro.

Found in Jumeirah Al Naseem, the traditional Italian restaurant serves up authentic dishes to a supreme standard, so much so that What’s On readers voted it the best Italian restaurant in Dubai for 2021.

Il Borro welcomed the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council along with his team, however, sadly Prince Rashid and Princess Sheikha were not present. It’s likely that they were at home enjoying their gifts from Hollywood ‘uncle’ Will Smith.

According to restaurant insiders, during his visit Sheikh Hamdan enjoyed the tagliatelle al tartufo, pizza al tartufo and bistecca alla Fiorentina.

His Highness is clearly a fan of Italian food, but we think his favourite cuisine must be Greek. Many times when a new Greek restaurant opens up in Dubai, it’s not long before Sheikh Hamdan gives it his royal seal of approval.

The Crown Prince has been seen visiting Gaia, Avli by Tashas, Opso, Ammos, and Nammos. However we’ve also spotted him at hotspots including Sal, The Maine Land Brasserie, BB Social Dining, Shanghai Me, Czn Burak and more.

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro strives to offer a true farm-to-table concept, with seasonal dishes in an elegant setting. Guests can enjoy views out onto Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon from within the sophisticated restaurant.

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah, daily, lunch 12pm to 4.30pm, dinner 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 275 2555. ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

Images: Provided