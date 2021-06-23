Become one with stunning works of art in this immersive experience…

In January 2021, we announced that a brand new digital art gallery, Infinity des Lumières is opening up in Dubai. The immersive digital art space is said to be the biggest and most advanced digital art gallery in the GCC and it is opening its doors on Thursday, July 1 in Dubai Mall.

Here’s some of the stunning art you can immerse yourself in.

3 of 12

If you want to check it out, tickets at the moment are set at Dhs100 for adults and Dhs50 for children but these prices are only available for a limited time after which there will be a Dhs25 increase for both categories. You can already book your spot to experience it on July 1.

The immersive experience includes an exhibition on Vincent Van Gogh, Dreamed Japan and Verse. You can purchase your tickets here.

Here’s what we know about the digital art space.

Infinity des Lumières spans an impressive 2,700 square metres within The Dubai Mall. Stunning works of art will be bought to life through the use of 130 projectors and 58 speakers on a total surface projection of 3,300 sqm (walls and floor included).

Visitors will be able to walk around the space and immerse themselves as they connect with a total number of 3,000 high-definition digital moving images. They will be projected on walls that are over seven metres tall.

For a truly immersive experience, the hall will also be filled with supporting music making the whole experience very dreamlike.

Ticket details and information

Infinity des Lumieres Dubai opens its doors on July 1 and you can head here to book your tickets. When you book you will be asked to select your visit date and time slot. The experience lasts one hour, so make sure you get there on time so you don’t miss out on a single second.

Infinity des Lumières will be accessible directly from The Dubai Mall and is located in front of Galeries Lafayette.

Make sure your phones are fully charged before you head on over!

For more information about Infinity des Lumières, visit infinitylumieres.com

Images: Infinity des Lumières