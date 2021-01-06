Art lovers, get excited!

A jaw-dropping new digital art gallery, Infinity des Lumières, is set to open in early 2021 in Dubai Mall. The art space will be the biggest and most advanced digital art gallery in the GCC and is the outcome of a collaboration between InfinityArt and Culturespaces Digital.

Translating to ‘Infinity of Lights’, this digital art space spans an impressive 2,700 square metres within The Dubai Mall and will bring to life iconic and contemporary works of art through 130 projectors, 58 speakers and an incredible 3,000 high-definition digital moving images.

The new art space will help contribute to Dubai’s profile as the City of the Future with its innovative, technology-driven art and cultural platform.

What can you expect inside Infinity des Lumières when it opens?

Works of art from Vincent Van Gogh, Dreamed Japan and Verse exhibitions will be projected on a total surface projection of 3,300 sqm including walls and flooring.

The works of art will come to life as they are projected on the floors and walls that are over seven metres tall in the hall in a wondrous animated symphony of light, colour, sound, movement and rhythm.

Visitors will be able to walk around the digital art space and have a totally immersive experience allowing them truly connect and become one with the works of art.

Infinity des Lumières’ Boutique will be accessible directly from The Dubai Mall and open to everyone.

Luc Archambeaud, Head of Business Development of Culturespaces, commented, ‘We are delighted to bring these impressive immersive digital art exhibitions to the most visionary, vibrant and future-oriented city of the GCC. For the first time in this region residents and tourists alike will have the opportunity to experience an unforgettable multi-sensory journey, as they watch art come to life all around them – a feeling that is enchanting, entertaining, and educational.’

At the moment though, we do not have information on opening dates, prices, and the 2021 exhibition programme, but we will surely let you know as soon as we do.

For more information about Infinity des Lumières, visit infinityart.ae

Images: Infinity des Lumières