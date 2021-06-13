In this play, YOU will get to decide the fate of ‘The Accused’…

Ah, the theatre. There’s nothing like settling into your seat and watching the drama unfold on stage. However, during this performance of The Accused, which is being staged at The Junction from June 24 to 26, there’s a twist.

Written by British playwright Jeffrey Archer, The Accused is being taken on by H72 Productions, the largest community theatre group in the UAE, in association with MacGyvers & Co. The previous play performed at The Junction by this award-winning writer – Holmes and Watson was a sell-out and tickets are fast-moving for this play, too.

But, what’s so different about The Accused? Well, during this performance, the fourth wall is torn down, which means that you along with other members of the audience are participants in the play. Your role? Fairly significant, because your decision will have a major impact on how the play ends.

Don’t worry! Thankfully, you don’t have to learn any lines. But, you will have to pay close attention to the discourse that is taking place before your eyes.

Sound intriguing? Here’s what you need to know about the play.

The play opens with a tense courtroom scene.

Dr Patrick Sherwood is charged with murdering his wife using a lethal injection. Sir Jaspreet Singh leads the defence whilst Ms Amanda Kersley, a former Member of Parliament appears for the Crown.

The most important element to the play is the audience who take the place of the jury. You will need to pay close attention to the information exchanged on stage in order to formulate a decision about Mr Sherwood’s fate.

You will witness as five witnesses appear on stage and engage with lawyers as the drama unfolds.

After the questioning is done, the audience is invited to vote. Is Mr Sherwood guilty or innocent?

Based on the majority vote, the play continues and audience members will witness the consequences of their choice and how their decision has dramatically altered someone’s life.

The play is directed by Akansha Goenka, who is also the Co-founder of the Junction. Speaking about the play, Akansha stated that she was attracted to the audience engagement in the play and is excited to see how people will react to sitting in a courtroom and listening to the evidence.

If you’re just as excited about the concept and want to get your hands on tickets, here are the details.

The performance in Dubai will take place at 7.30pm from June 24 to 26 at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue. A matinee show will take place on Saturday, June 26 at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost Dhs100 and can be purchased on ae.bookmyshow.com

Seats are on a first-come-first-served basis, so get to the venue at least minutes in advance to snap up a good seat.

See you there!

The Accused, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Images: The Junction