The iconic chic beach club will reopen soon after…

If you love nothing more than a relaxing pool day at Nikki Beach Dubai, you don’t have long to make the most of it. The iconic chic beach club will be taking a break for summer, from July 31. Not to worry though, it will be back after the extreme weather passes.

Too hot already? You can still enjoy the uplifting vibes from within the air conditioned restaurant. It has an exciting menu inspired by Mediterranean cuisine including plenty of fresh seafood, plus a brilliant selection of sushi.

Headed up by Chef Kavish, the kitchen has already been working on dishes for next season, and guests are in for a real treat. Using fresh ingredients and refreshing flavours, Nikki Beach Dubai was able to create a signature menu to transport you to the Med.

Now that entertainment is well and truly back, so are the party tunes. DJ Mademoiselle Sabah expertly builds the atmosphere even in these regulated times. If you want somewhere to spend the day, bopping to both classic and current anthems, Nikki Beach Dubai is the place to be.

A day at the beach is best enjoyed with friends (only your best friends though). A large sun bed for three people starts at Dhs1,000 on weekdays, with credit towards your food and drinks for the day.

For the girls, there’s still a great ladies’ day deal on Tuesdays, where for Dhs130 you’ll get all day pool access plus six complimentary beverages. Nikki Beach Dubai is open every day from Tuesday to Saturday until July 31.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeria, Tues to Sat, pool 11am to 8pm, restaurant 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Images: Provided