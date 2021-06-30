If you’re not performing, head on down and cheer on the local talent…

Popular pet-friendly hotel, Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis has launched an open mic night to celebrate the return of live music to Dubai. It takes place every Tuesday at OUIBar + Terrace from 7pm to 10pm.

Art, fashion and music is a big part of the hotel’s brand and the open mic night is the hotel’s way of supporting local and emerging stars allowing them to showcase their talent.

It’s not just solo performers, the stage is open to duo acts and bands. Do note, however, as per government rules and regulations, all live entertainers have to be fully vaccinated.

Want to show off your vocal range or musical talent? Here’s how you go about it.

Head on over to this website here to pre-register. Apart from basic information, you will be asked for your act name, what instruments you will be playing, genre etc. If you have a link to a past performance, make sure you share it here.

Once you’ve submitted the form, a member of the Radisson RED team will get in touch with you with a date and time slot. There are no fees involved.

Even if you’re not performing, head on down to support your friends and other local talents.

While at the hotel, make sure you take a few minutes to see some paintings. The hotel has offered up a space where local artists can showcase their work.

This July, you can view works of art by Cathy Nunez, a Dubai based self-taught artist with years of expertise in caricatures, cartooning, calligraphy, murals, photo manipulation and more.

Open Mic Night, Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Every Tue 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. @radissonreddubai

Images: Getty Images and supplied