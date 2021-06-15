The longer you stay, the more you save…

Luxe lifestyle hotel SLS Dubai has only been open for a few months but has already taken the scene by storm. With restaurants including Fi’lia and Carna, where you won’t struggle to see the who’s who of the city dining, SLS Dubai’s quickly become one of the hottest spots in town.

For those who want to stay a little longer than dinner though, the hotel is ready to launch its summer staycation deal. The offer is perfect for those who prefer an extended trip, as the longer you stay, the more you’ll save.

The rates vary based on the length of stay, with two nights receiving a 10 per cent discount, two to four nights will give 15 off and for five nights or more there’s 20 per cent off of your stay.

In addition to top-notch restaurants, the hotel also features Ciel Spa, a leading spa brand offering world-class services and customised treatments by a team of expert aestheticians and therapists.

As a guest, you’ll also have access to the exclusive 74th floor rooftop pools, overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa. Or for sundowners with a difference, head to the popular S Bar to see the sun set behind the Dubai skyline.

The offer is valid on stays booked before September 6, on stays before December 31 (did someone say Christmas staycay?). Room rates start from Dhs864 per night.

SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Business Bay, valid until Sept 6 for stays before Dec 31, 2021. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. sbe.com/summer-longer

Images: Provided