The hedonistic Ibiza party spot is (finally) coming to Dubai…

After years of planning, one of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, has finally announced its first-ever Dubai location and it’s set to open this winter…

Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach Dubai will take over the space previously occupied by Andreea’s beach club, offering a sprawling 55,000 sqft of fun.

With stunning views over the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the space will feature a 4,000 sqft swimming pool, a sunset beach bar, a chic restaurant, a DJ booth, plush cabanas, a beachfront day bed area, a VIP section, and more.

O Beach is one of Ibiza’s best known venues, famed for its huge pool parties, roster of international DJs and legendary champagne spray shows – all of which we can expect at the venue’s Dubai iteration with fully immersive entertainment shows and wow-worthy performances from the sky, ground and pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O Beach Dubai (@obeachdubai)

“Bringing O Beach to Dubai is an incredibly exciting endeavour for us. Our aim is to offer a unique and unparalleled day club experience, bringing the best of Ibiza to this dynamic city. We’ve spent a decade in Ibiza, perfecting the pool party and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to experience O Beach Dubai!” added Tony Truman, co-founder of O Beach Ibiza.

The brand first announced it would open in Dubai way back in March 2021. The renowned pool club initially unveiled plans for a super-sized party spot on Palm Jumeirah, promising a 6,000 square metre space with a 600 square metre swimming pool and signature O Beach Ibiza aesthetics. But that October, a statement posted on the brand’s Instagram account has revealed that the project will no longer be going ahead.

Three years later, the brand has found its Dubai home and we couldn’t be more excited…

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina Beachfront, Opening Q4 2024. @obeachdubai

Images: Supplied