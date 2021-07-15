Have a great culture-filled weekend!

It’s finally Thursday and that means sorting out plans for the weekend that probably includes chilling by the pool, all-you-can-eat breakfasts with mates and other great things to do in Dubai.

However, if you want to add a dash of culture to mix, here’s a round-up of things to do in Dubai this weekend that includes checking out some performances, art workshops and auditioning for a play.

Digital Art

Klimt & The Impressionists

When: July 12 to 18

If you’re a fan of Impressionism, go see this digital art show at the Theatre of Digital Art. ‘Klimt & The Impressionists’ will immerse you into the universe of Austrian painter, Gustav Klimt and six other well-known Impressionist painters namely Claud Monet, Edgar Degas, Edouard Manet, August Renoir, Henri Toulouse-Lautrec, Henri Rousseau. Shows start at 12pm all the way up to 10pm.

Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Art exhibition

Four Voices in Contemporary Graphic Art

When: Until August 1, 2021

Four graphic artists from the Middle East have been bought together and given a platform to focus on contemporary posters as an art form – far away from the digital world. Through the display, the artists have created a space where art and graphic design intersect.

ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 596 9160. icdbrookfieldplace.com

Project Art: Noor Bahjat at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

When: July 16 to 30

Project Art is a project by the popular Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is giving back to the art community by offering a space in the hotel free of charge where artists can display their works. From July 16, the spotlight will shine on Syrian talent, Noor Bahjat for two weeks. Go see Noor’s creation who is best known for working in a painterly expressionistic style with a primarily figurative subject matter.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Theatre auditions

When: July 16 and 18

The Junction in Alserkal Avenue is an amazing spot to see plays put together by local talent. If you ever taught about joining the actors on stage, head to this audition for a play that’s being put together called ’12 Angry Jurors’. Auditions are being held for 12 actors for different roles which you can read about in the post here. Who knows, you may just discover you have a great knack for acting. Do note, practice sessions take place in Dubai but the play will be held at Warehouse in Abu Dhabi.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @junctiondubai

Workshop

Process Art

When: July 17

Art is an expression and in this workshop, attendees above the age of 12 will learn how to express themselves with movements and materiality at thejamjar. You will learn how to embrace letting go of final goals and trusting the body’s movements as a form of self-expression.