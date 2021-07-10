10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend: July 15 to 17

Who’s ready for some extra time off?

The weekend is almost here and that means it’s time for your weekly dose of fabulous things to do. From pool brunches to bowling, here’s our top picks of the best things to do in Dubai this weekend….

Thursday, July 15

Head for dinner in this opulent Arabic restaurant

We’re spoiled for choice when it comes to beautiful restaurants in the city, but if you haven’t yet visited Asil, you need to. The opulent restaurant can be found at the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR with an Arabic-inspired indoor venue and a terrace with amazing views of the sea and Ain Dubai. The food here is stunning (What’s On tried and tested), using flavours from Turkish, Lebanese and Moroccan cuisine. The menu now includes new savoury tagine, manti and the sweet notes of om Ali.

Ail, Risos Premium Dubai JBR, Dubai, open 1pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 520 0055. asilrestaurant.com

Tuck into Instagrammable desserts at this new pop-up

Every day between 7pm and 11pm, guests can come and relax over a decadent dessert at cool pop-up by Two at Symphony. Open daily in Alserkal Avenue, listen to the tunes of a live DJ, and soak up the good vibes. On the menu you’ll find five indulgent treats, all priced at Dhs39. There’s a drool-worthy sweet sando, an ice cream drizzled in espresso, ice cream cone topped with a range of treats and biscuit-infused custard with popping candy, to name a few.

Swirl by Two, Warehouse 82, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, daily throughout summer, 7pm to 11pm. @twoatsymphony

Check out a new nightlife venue

Opening on Thursday July 15, Dialogue is the new club found in Majestic Hotel, and while Bur Dubai might not be your typical night out scene, the new spot shows signs of promise. The venue aims to serve modern Indian dining, shisha and cocktails to the soundtrack of top DJs. The interiors are inspired by Gothic architecture, with a self-illuminating bar, plush velvet seating, glossy black tables and an art deco mural along the wall.

Dialogue Dubai, Majestic Hotel, Bur Dubai, daily 6pm to 2am from July 15. Tel: (0)4 259 6036. @dialoguedubai Friday, July 16 Relieve stress at a Smash Room Feeling a bit stressed out? Well, how’s this for a unique therapy session. The Smash Room lets you smash out all of your frustrations in a safe space – it’s essentially a rebel’s version of a day spa. The room is filled with old furniture, TVs, laptops, and mannequins, and you get to choose your weapon and show those objects who is boss (perhaps while imagining your boss). Packages start from Dhs75. The Smash Room, Umm Suqeim Street, Al Quoz Industrial, open 12.3opm to 10pm Sun to Wed, 12.30pm to 11pm Thurs, Fri and Sat, from Dhs75. Tel: (058) 198 2323. thesmashroom.ae This popular tapas brunch is back Brunch is back at El Sur. Running from 12.30pm to 3.30pm every Friday, you can sip on unlimited beverages and make your way through a wide selection of El Sur’s signature tapas such as patatas bravas and gazpacho. There will also be a live paella station for the freshest serving of the beloved Spanish dish. The Fiesta brunch is priced at Dhs260 with soft drinks and Dhs320 for the house beverages package. El Sur, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, Sun to Fri 6pm to 10.30pm, Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 6pm to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @elsurdubai

Enjoy an extra-long happy hour

If you’re watching your wallet this weekend, head to Claw BBQ in Souk Al Bahar, where you can get selected wines, bottled beers and spirits from Dhs27, and a range of draught beers and mixed drinks from Dhs31. Claw BBQ, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, happy hour every day from 12pm until 7pm. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. clawbbq.com Saturday, July 17 Party at a new disco pool brunch The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah’s iconic rooftop pool, has announced a brand new brunch, called Sunshine Disco. Running every Friday from 1pm to 4pm, The Penthouse is throwing it back to the Glory Days with non-stop disco anthems, glitter, disco balls and an eighties-inspired lunch platter. Expect the hottest tunes from the biggest DJs and unlimited good vibes.