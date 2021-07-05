With a new month comes plenty of art to check out…

Want to add a list of art exhibitions in Dubai to your calendar this month? You’re in the right place as we have rounded up some art exhibitions in the city to visit this July.

Here are 8 art exhibitions in Dubai to check out this July

Origin

Where: Raw Coffee Company, Al Quoz

When: Until August 10, 2021

Raw Coffee Company in Al Quoz is supporting the local art community by providing them a platform to display and sell their art. Every two months, a theme is selected. At the moment, works of art centred about the theme of ‘origin’ are being displayed.

Raw Coffee Company, Al Quoz, Dubai. Open daily 7.30am to 7pm and up to 10pm on weekends. @rawcoffeecompany

Radisson RED

Where: Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis

When: Until July 31, 2021

This cool hotel in Dubai Silicon Oasis is offering up a platform for local female artists to display their art. In July, you can go see the works of art by Cathy Nunez, a Dubai based self-taught artist with years of expertise in caricatures, cartooning, calligraphy, murals, photo manipulation and more.

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 571 4343. @radissonreddubai

Under Construction 2: Deconstruction/Reconstruction

Where: Lawrie Shabibi

When: Until September 9, 2021

This is the second part of the exhibition ‘Under Construction’. The previous exhibition focused on art that reflects projects that are being worked on whereas this exhibition focuses on ‘the work in progress’.

Lawrie Shabibi, Alserkal Avenue, Unit 21, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel (0)4 346 9906. @lawrieshabibi

UNICONSCIOUS

Where: BUT Gallery

When: Until August 12, 2021

Louisa Bakhmullaeva solo exhibition explores the uniconscious. She explores a world of art, science and consciousness through her oil paintings, acrylics, watercolors and graphics works. The exhibition is free to visit but you need to register here.

BUT Gallery, Publishing Pavilion G4M, Dubai Production City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 420 1841. but.gallery

Four Voices in Contemporary Graphic Art

Where: ICD Brookfield Place

When: Until August 1, 2021

Four graphic artists from the Middle East have been bought together and given a platform to focus on contemporary posters as an artform – far away from the digital world. Through the display, the artists have created a space where art and graphic design intersect.

ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 596 9160. icdbrookfieldplace.com

Eternally Pop

Where: Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery

When: Until August 1, 2021

These creations by Italian/French artist Serero Pop Art are digital reworkings that are enriched with resin, beads, sequins, sapphires, diamonds, rubies, acrylics and enamels. Using well-known people in her canvas such as Salvador Dalì, Frida Kahlo, Marylin Monroe, Vincent Van Gogh and more, the artist adds capes and crowns converting the characters into superior figures such as superheroes, kings, queens and more.

Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 232 2071. @oblongcontemporary

The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience

Where: The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates

When: Until July 31, 2021

Street artist Banksy, known for being famously unknown, is the mystery man by some of the most renowned graffiti in the world and this exhibition features 120 unique Banksy reproductions. Tickets will be priced at Dhs75 for adults and Dhs45 for children under 12. A VIP pass, priced at Dhs110, will offer queue jumping, while a VVIP ticket includes a guide on demand. Read more here.

The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience, The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. until June 30, prices start from Dhs75. malloftheemirates.com

Digital Art

Infinity des Lumières

Aside from art exhibitions in Dubai to check out, immsersive digital art is also booming. A new arrival this month is the digital art gallery, Infinity des Lumières that opened its doors in Dubai Mall. The experience includes an exhibition on Vincent Van Gogh, Dreamed Japan and Verse. You will be able to walk around the space and immerse yourself in a total number of 3,000 high-definition digital moving images. Tickets currently cost Dhs100 for adults.

Infinity des Lumières, 2nd floor opposite Galeries Lafayette, Dubai Mall, infinitylumieres.com

Images: Supplied and social