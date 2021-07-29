A floating theatre, lake project and more…

If you love arts and culture, Sharjah is a must-visit. The cultural capital of the Arab world is home to a number of projects shining a spotlight on all things culture including the House of Wisdom, Khorfakkan amphitheatre and a large number of art galleries and museums.

On July 28, 2021 a new vital project was announced by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau via its Instagram account – an open floating theatre.

Here’s what we know about the floating theatre in Sharjah…

The floating theatre is located on the corniche of the city of Kalba and the media authority labelled the theatre as ‘Kalba Floating Theatre’ on the Instagram post.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah visited and approved the opening of the project. At the moment, we don’t have the opening details.

The shape resembles a seashell surrounded by water basins – a design that came about by an idea from the Ruler of Sharjah himself.

Linked to the corniche, the theatre will provide a complete view of the Kalba Corniche and the Arabian Sea. There will be various facilities to attract visitors throughout the year.

Other attractions

The Ruler of Sharjah also visited the sites of other up and coming attractions including the Al-Kitab Rest Project.

The project sits on the peaks of the Kalba Mountains at a height of 1,000 metres above sea level and will overlook the entire city of Kalba on one side and views of orchards on the mountains on the other side. It will boast an Islamic design with a distinctive dome measuring 40 metres and will have a restaurant, a café, a multi-purpose hall, prayer rooms and a playground for children. It plans to open in 12 months.

The Ruler of Sharjah also visited the Al Hafiya Lake project which is located on the western entrance of the city of Kalba. The project will include many facilities and services and work will be completed in October this year.

Now open: Al Suhub Rest House

Earlier this month, Sharjah also opened up a new tourist attraction over Eid called the Al Suhub Rest House located in Khorfakkan 580 metres above sea level. Located roughly a half-hour drive from Korfakkan city, the attraction treats visitors to a panoramic view of the city of Khorfakkan.

See you in Sharjah!

Images: Sharjah Government Media Bureau