Yet another reason to visit Sharjah…

In the past few months, we’ve announced a number of upcoming megaprojects in the cultural capital of Sharjah that we can’t to check out. We have a couple of years to wait for its opening, but one project we can look forward to visiting at the end of this year is Kalba Waterfront.

At the end of August, The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) announced that construction on the Kalba Waterfront in Sharjah’s Eastern Region is now 100 per cent complete. It is the largest retail and first-inclusive waterfront destination in Kalba. We’ve been told that the units are currently undergoing the final touches to their interior.

It is Shurooq’s latest world-class development extending over 183,000 sqm. It will introduce new family-friendly concepts in retail and entertainment and provide a distinctive touristic experience.

HE Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting CEO of Shurooq revealed details of the project to Emirates News Agency (WAM). He highlighted that the waterfront project is set in one of the country’s most beautiful and tranquil areas. It overlooks a serene lagoon lined by mangroves and will be a go-to destination for nature lovers.

He added that the project will feature ’80 units, a variety of indoor and outdoor dining outlets, as well as an expansive promenade that lines the lagoon.’

For a little bit of adventure for both adults and little ones, Al Qaseer stated, ‘the project (will) comprise of a 1,600 sqm play area that caters to the interests of visitors of all age groups, and features a trampoline, skating tracks, and free-fall platform. Extreme adventure enthusiasts will have a unique experience testing their skills at rope walking, wall climbing, simulators, video games, and much more.’

Stayed tuned to whatson.ae to find out more about this cool new project.

Images: Sharjah Investment and Development Authority