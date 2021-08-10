A clear and concise guide to Abu Dhabi’s current entry rules and regulations…

Note that this article was written on August 9, 2021

With periodical changes, and different rules for PCR and DPI, and for those that have been vaccinated here, and those that have not — it can be difficult to keep track of what the official rules are at any given time. Despite it being crucially important.

This resource is an attempt to collate and make clear all of the current rules and regulations for entering Abu Dhabi, whether by plane or by car.

What are the current rules for entering Abu Dhabi ?

Entering by road

For vaccinated see: UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, documented in the vaccine report on Alhosn app.

As of July 19, 2021 entry to the emirate of Abu Dhabi by road will only be permitted to those that can show a negative PCR test obtained within 48 hours of attempted entry, displayed on the Alhosn app, or a negative DPI result obtained within 24 hours.

As before DPI test cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi consecutive times (if you did a DPI test last time, you need to do a PCR the next time).

Those entering with a PCR test must retake a PCR test on day four of entry for those staying four days of more. An additional PCR test must be taken on day eight for those staying eight days or more.

Those entering via DPI must take a PCR test on day three of entry for those staying 48 hours or more, and take an additional PCR test on day seven for those staying seven days or more

If you have travelled back from a non Green List country within the last

Entering by air

For vaccinated see: UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, documented in the vaccine report on Alhosn app.

All travellers flying into Abu Dhabi require a negative PCR result within 72 hours of their scheduled departure, regardless of vaccination status.

Flying from a Green List country

Most recent rule update July 5, 2021.

There will be a PCR test on arrival for both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, and neither group are required to quarantine if the arrival test is negative.

Vaccinated passengers arriving from Green List countries are also currently required to take a further PCR test on day six after arriving in the capital (the day you arrive is considered day 0).

Unvaccinated passengers arriving from Green List countries are required to take a PCR test on day six after arriving in the capital and day 12.

Flying from a non Green List Country

Most recent rule update July 5, 2021.

Unvaccinated passengers will need to quarantine for 12 days, taking PCR tests on arrival and on day 11.

Vaccinated passengers will need to quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on arrival and on day six.

Green countries (as of July 31)

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Germany

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Israel

Italy

Maldives

Mauritius

Moldova

New Zealand

Poland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Ukraine

United States of America

Travel corridors

If you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and the following countries: Bahrain, Serbia and Seychelles.

Proof of vaccine required for accessing public spaces in Abu Dhabi

As of August 20 — only people able to demonstrate that they have been vaccinated, will be permitted entry to almost all public spaces, shops and eateries.

Those places include malls restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks, universities, institutes, public and private schools and children nurseries in the emirate.

National Sterilisation nightly movement restrictions

As of July 19 — the movement of the public and traffic will be prohibited in the emirate daily from midnight to 5am.

Those who need to go out must apply for a movement permit in the capital. The movement permit can be applied for here: adpolice.gov.ae

