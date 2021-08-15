A step-by-step guide for tourists arriving in the UAE…

From this Friday, August 20, 2021 — you’ll need to be able to show that you’re fully vaccinated to enter almost all public places in Abu Dhabi and for upcoming concerts in Dubai.

These requirements apply to citizens, residents and tourists (over 16 years old). Individuals in Abu Dhabi will all have to demonstrate their Green status (which also has a negative PCR requirement) via the Alhosn app.

But tourists won’t have a valid Emirates ID, and their vaccinations are likely to have been obtained overseas, so how will it work for them?

Setting up Alhosn for tourists

Step one, before you leave for the UAE, download the ICA app and fill in the form under the Register Arrival section. Here you’ll be able to upload your vaccination certificates and once completed, you’ll be sent an SMS with a link to download the Alhosn app. You’ll need to use the same phone number on the ICA app, as you use for the Alhosn app — we recommend that you use a UAE sim (you can change the registered phone number registered to the ICA via the ICA app).

Or if you’re visiting family, you could be added as an extra user on their app (linking to their phone number).

How to find your UID number

Next you’ll need a UID number, this can be provided at the airport when you arrive or via the ICA website. This is essential for setting up your profile on the Alhosn app. You’ll need to link a phone number to the Alhosn account (the same one you’ve used for the ICA) and as above, we recommend that it’s a UAE number.

One of the last stages of the registration process will be an OTP sent via SMS. You’ll also need a negative PCR test result before you can complete registration.

