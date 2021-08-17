We’re so excited to see some of our favourite stars in wax!

Back in June, we announced that Madame Tussauds is set to open in Dubai this year. While we eagerly await the details on the opening date, the world-famous attraction offered up some exciting bit of news by revealing the first Middle East wax figure of the much-loved Emirati-Yemeni music star, Balqees Fathi.

Balqees Fathi rose to fame in 2013 and has three record-breaking albums behind her. She has travelled the globe as a member of the UAE NSO Symphony Orchestra and is dedicated to championing women’s rights proving her to be a great addition to the iconic Madame Tussauds attraction.

Balqees met her wax figure at the luxury lifestyle resort earlier this week at the unveiling at Caesars Palace Dubai in Bluewaters Island. The photo above shows them side by side and we have to add – the waxworks is uncanny!

She commented, ‘I feel privileged to be the first Arab artist to stand side by side my wax figure at the iconic Madame Tussauds Dubai. I am overwhelmed with the incredible likeness that this wax figure holds to my physical appearance and to the impeccable attention to detail that captures my personality.’

So, what does it take to create such an almost life-like wax figure? Well, a lot of hard work and effort. For Balqees, a team of expert Madame Tussauds’ sculptors travelled to Dubai to document 500 of her precise measurements. Back in London, the team spent three months crafting the figure by hand and even inserting real hair, one strand at a time. Wow…

When the world-renowned attraction opens its doors later this year, it will be an interactive experience like no other. Visitors will be given a unique opportunity to take photographs with 60 global stars from a number of fields including sports, movies, politics and more.

Apart from Balqees, there will be 15 other figures from the Middle East.

We can’t wait for this to open! Stay tuned to What’s On as we will let you know the opening date as soon as get the information.

Images: Madame Tussauds Dubai