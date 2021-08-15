You could exhibit your work and win a digital camera…

If you’ve got a keen eye for a great picture and love to spend your time snapping away, there’s a new photography competition happening in Dubai, and it’s got your name written all over it. It will take place at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

The Souk is endlessly popular with both tourists and Dubai residents: a melting pot of culture, heritage and great restaurants. The Arabic-style building is surrounded by stunning glittering waterways and there’s certainly a photo opportunity everywhere you look.

Budding photographers are invited to ‘capture the spirit of souk through a lens’. Whether you have your own professional camera or are snapping away on an iPhone, you’re invited to capture the Souk’s ‘life, culture and extraordinary moments’.

The competition is currently underway, running until September 9. There are plenty of great prizes up for grabs including the chance to exhibit your photography at Central Courtyard at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, a Canon EOS R5 Mirrorless Digital Camera, DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone and tickets to the Theatre of Digital Art.

To enter the competition, simply post your winning photo to Instagram before September 9, tagging @SoukMadinatJumeirah and use the hashtags #SpiritoftheSouk and #SoukMadinatJumeirah.

All submissions will be judged by Khalil Abdulwahid, Director of Fine Arts at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority; Emirati conceptual artist and photographer, Faisal Al Rais; and Jassim Al Awadhi, Chairman for the Emirates Photography Association and Founder of the UAE Photography Club.

Images: Provided