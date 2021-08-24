This sound PAWSOME!

If you love animals and want to do something to help contribute to one of the hardworking stray animal charities in the UAE, here’s an event the whole family will love, including the four-legged ones.

The Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Center is hosting a charity event to raise funds to help animals in need. There will be plenty to enjoy from meals to shopping and having your pup groomed or checked out by a vet or behaviourist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLOPSTER (@meetpetlovers)

The event is on Friday, September 3 from 5pm to 9pm at the animal welfare centre in RAK. Tickets for one dog and one adult cost Dhs75. For an additional dog or adult, it’s Dhs20. Little ones under the age of 16 can enter for free.

Remember, all the money raised will go to a good cause to help animals in need. Each attendee will also enter a raffle draw where they can win access for their pet (and one adult) to use the facilities one time at RAKAWC for free in September for free.

Heading to this pawsome pool pawty? Pack the towels because the event is essentially a doggie pool pawty – perfect fun for the water babies and a great way for them to cool down. For pups who want to show off, there’s an agility course they can tackle.

Find the grooming station to make your furball look extra cute (and add on even more photos to your phone’s gallery).

You might also like Protect your pooch's paws with these pet-friendly indoor spots in Dubai

Additionally, there will be a doggy market where you can shop for your pet or have them checked out by a veterinarian. Dog handlers and behaviourists will also be at the event.

There will be a live DJ providing the beats as you tuck into meals from the BBQ stations or food trucks.

As an extra treat, there will be raffle prizes you can walk away with.

If you want to make a day of it, you can book a staycation at BM Hotels and Resorts – the only dog-friendly resort in RAK. Nab yourself some dirhams off your stay when using discount code ‘woof’ courtesy of Flopster.

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Center, Ras al Khaimah. Pool pawty on Sept 3, 5pm to 9pm. @rakawc / rakawc.com

Images: Supplied