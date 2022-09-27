You can also enjoy a treat yourself while you wait…

If a have a furry four-legged family member, take note as there’s a new pet-friendly spot that has opened its doors in Al Manzil Souk – Pawdy Neighbors.

Pawdy Neighbors is truly one-of-a-kind – it’s a professional pet spa that’s also a cafe, all wrapped in one.

Founders Rita Abou Obeid and Elie Raad wanted to curate an experience focusing on the animals first and the humans second. Hence, Pawdy Neighbors was born.

Their main aim was to raise the bar of pet-friendly establishments. The duo have achieved this by tweaking certain aspects of the cafe. For example, the tables are fixed to the benches to avoid spills or leash-related accidents.

Although the pets come first here, the new pet-friendly spot doesn’t skimp out on the quality of food and drinks. The founders are both passionate about health and fitness which is why their menu is carefully curated to combine healthy and comfort foods alike. Guests can also pick from a bounty of vegan-friendly options as well.

The cafe will remind you of one you would see in Europe complete with a beautiful terrace shaded under an olive tree and an intimate indoor area, right by the food display and barista station. While the humans can kick back and relax, there is an adjoining pet spa for your furry friends.

The spa is run by certified free-stylers and you can watch your pets getting groomed through the see-through glass. To keep your pets from getting anxious or fidgety, they will have a limited view, so they can truly enjoy their pampering session.

Throughout the day, the team of Pawdy Neighbors pass around puppuccinos for the furry guests to enjoy.

For bookings, call the team on 058 591 3090 or email whoof@pawdieneighbors.com

Don’t have a pet but still want to visit? Rita Obeid said that the venue also welcomes guests who don’t have pets, ‘but enjoy their company’. She added that coming to the venue is almost like therapy.

Pawdy Neighbors, Al Manzil Souk, Downtown Dubai, open daily 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)58 591 3090, @pawdyneighbors