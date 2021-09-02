Effective from Sunday, September 5, 2021…

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has just announced a big change to the entry requirements for international travellers to Abu Dhabi.

From Sunday, September 5, 2021, fully vaccinated (with the jabs currently recognised by the UAE) individuals, will no longer need to quarantine, regardless of nationality and departure location.

The Green List will remain in place however, with quarantine requirements still in place for unvaccinated individuals entering from non-Green List countries.

What if I’m unvaccinated

Unvaccinated passengers arriving from Green List countries are not required to quarantine.

However, if you’ve not received both doses of a UAE-approved vaccine before arriving into Abu Dhabi from a non Green List country, you’ll still need to quarantine for 10 days.

Testing requirements remain

All passengers, without exception, will still need to show a negative PCR test result obtained within 48 hours of their departure.

Further PCR tests are also still required after arrival, the timings for which depend on your vaccination status and which country you have flown in from. The day of arrival is classed as day one.

Vaccinated passengers arriving from Green List countries will need a PCR on arrival, and on day six.

Vaccinated passengers arriving from non-Green List countries will need a PCR on arrival, and on days four and eight.

Unvaccinated passengers arriving from Green List countries will need a PCR on arrival, and on day six and nine.

Unvaccinated passengers arriving from non-Green List countries will need a PCR on arrival, and on day nine.

