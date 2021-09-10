Are you ready for it?

Is it just us or is Dubai starting to wake up again? The weekend is nearly here and there are so many great things to do. From checking out new brunches to soaking up the sun by a pool, here’s a handy list of 10 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday, September 16

Relax with pool day, spa treatment and lunch

You can spend a day at the popular FIVE Palm Jumeriah working on your tan, enjoying a spa treatment plus a lunch – all for just Dhs399. The deal includes access to the Spa Pool and Beach, a spa treatment at REFIVE Spa and Beach By FIVE and lunch. Pick from either a 45-minute relaxing massage to soothe those sore muscles or opt for a facial that will leave you glowing. For lunch you have a choice between Italian at Cinque (pictured above), Mediterranean tapas Beach by FIVE or International classics at BLVD on One.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Dhs399 offer available Sun to Thur. Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm and Thur to Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 455 9964. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Start the weekend off in style at an evening brunch

Cool rooftop bar Paros, which can be found 46 floors high at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, just launched the new ‘Nisi Night Brunch’ that runs every Thursday evening from 7pm to 10.30pm. Guests to the night brunch can enjoy free-flowing beverages, unlimited starters, a main course and a dessert. There will be no shortage of entertainment on the night, with an electric percussionist, as well as two DJs.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Thursdays, 7pm to 10.30pm, priced from Dhs225. Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Toast to the weekend with happy hour

For happy hour with an Italian accent, enjoy L’Ora Felice at Trattoria, in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Running from 12pm until 7pm each day, it includes your favourite drinks with a twist (think espresso martinis with ice cream), from Dhs35. You can also pop a bottle of sparkling for Dhs179.

Trattoria, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to 7pm. Tel: 800 666353. jumeirah.com

Friday, September 17

Enjoy breakfast with a Japanese twist

Chef Reif Othman has opened a new outlet of Reif Kushiyaki. This new spot sits directly opposite the existing Reif Kushiyaki restaurant at Dar Wasl mall, serving breakfast, à la carte lunch and dinner. The breakfast menu is launching on September 16 and will be available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday with dishes such as Reif Benedict with steamed buns, shiso-cured salmon and yuzu kosho hollandaise.

Reif Kushiyaki, Dar Wasl mall, open on weekdays 12pm to 11pm, and on Thursdays and Fridays, it’s open until midnight. reifkushiyaki.com

Party it up at Zero Gravity’s famous Friday pool brunch

Zero Gravity’s two most popular poolside brunches are back and bigger than ever. On Fridays the Tropical Brunch – with those famous bottomless pineapple cups – will be in full swing. And on Saturdays, the award-winning Supernatural brunch is back Friday’s Tropical Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. The food and cocktail stations are back outside and DJs will be playing all day.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 10 am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Fine dine at Hakkasan Dubai

After a hiatus, Hakkasan Dubai has it opened its doors once again, and it has done it with a flourish, with fresh new interiors, a brand new lounge and a reimagined food and cocktail menu. Where Hakkasan was only a restaurant before, a new lounge area provides a great and more informal space where guests can enjoy a few cocktails and small bites, or retire to with a post-dinner tipple.

Hakkasan Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 6pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. hakkasan.com

Brunch with the whole family

The little ones are back at school now so you’ll be wanting to spend that quality time with them on a weekend. Fun Italian restaurant Larte is launching a family festival brunch on Friday, September 17. There’s free-flowing drinks, pizza and pasta stations, as well as boardgames, a games room, a cinema, mime artist and more to keep the little ones entertained.

Larte, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs175 soft drinks, Dhs299 house drinks, Dhs75 kids under 12, Dhs699 family ticket including two adults and two children. Tel: (0)4 581 6800. @larte.dubai

Saturday, September 18

Sing along to MAMMA MIA! the musical

The sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! is at Dubai Opera for the first time this month. Taking place until September 25, the smash-hit musical will have you ‘dancing queens’ in your element. The events will take place at 2pm or 8pm, depending on the day and tickets are priced from Dhs395 per person, including a drink. Find out what What’s On thought here.

Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai: Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Soak up the sun at a fancy beach club

You might also like One of Dubai's most popular glamping spots is moving to Ras Al Khaimah

Twiggy by La Cantine is the ultra-chic new beachside restaurant by La Cantine. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, the chic alfresco restaurant offers stunning Dubai skyline views. Twiggy has also taken over the hotel’s man-made beach, Lagoon, combining the two luxurious destinations into one delightful destination.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Lagoon 9am to sunset, Twiggy 12pm to 2am, weekdays Dhs200, weekends Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Swing from the trees at this adventure park

Get ready to unleash your inner-Tarzan, with tree-climbing, rope-swinging, zip-wire and bridge-balancing activities that defy gravity, at Aventura Parks. The park is set in a beautiful Ghaf tree forest and it offers something for everyone, from the adventure park with 5 circuits and over 80 obstacles and zip lines, to mother and child mornings and educational nature walks. Until September 30, you can enjoy access to the park from 5pm to midnight for just Dhs99

Aventura Parks, Mushrif Park, Gate 1, Dubai, open Wed to Sat 5pm to 12pm, Sun, Mon, Tues closed. Tel: (052) 178 7616. aventuraparks.com

Images: Provided