Chef Reif Othman launches another new Japanese restaurant in Dubai
The chef is well-known for his prowess when it comes to Japanese cuisine…
If you’re a regular on Dubai’s Japanese foodie scene, we bet you’ve heard of Chef Reif Othman, and most likely visited one of his restaurants. He’s well-known for his electic take on Japanese cuisine, and has a number of restaurants under his helm already, such as Ikigai and Reif Kushiyaki.
Now, he’s adding another string to his bow and is opening a new outlet of Reif Kushiyaki. This new spot sits directly opposite the existing Reif Kushiyaki restaurant at Dar Wasl mall. It will serve an all-day, à la carte lunch and dinner menu, as well as a selection of cakes for those with a sweet tooth.
For those on the hunt for a cool new breakfast offering, you’ve found the right place, as the breakfast menu is launching on September 16. It will be available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday featuring Chef Reif Othman’s take on classic European dishes.
The new restaurant is exemplary of simple Japanese design. A neutral colour palette blends seamlessly with warm wooden tables and shelving. There’s also a cake display; a wooden 3D wall panel with Japanese geisha slippers; and cosy corner lounge seating to make you feel at home.
These dishes include tamago (egg) sando with milk bread and tonkatsu sauce; monkey bread with kaya jam and salted butter; galette with a selection of fillings such as cheese, walnuts and honey; and Reif Benedict with steamed buns, shiso-cured salmon and yuzu kosho hollandaise.
Of the new venue, Reif Othman said: “We have opened another outlet in the same mall to accommodate increased demand, whilst also overcoming lack of space due to dining restrictions. We are now able to seat 46 covers indoors across both outlets, whilst we look forward to adding more tables when the weather cools down and the terrace re-opens.”
Reif Kushiyaki, Dar Wasl mall, open on weekdays 12pm to 11pm, and on Thursdays and Fridays, it’s open until midnight. reifkushiyaki.com
Images: Provided