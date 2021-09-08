The chef is well-known for his prowess when it comes to Japanese cuisine…

If you’re a regular on Dubai’s Japanese foodie scene, we bet you’ve heard of Chef Reif Othman, and most likely visited one of his restaurants. He’s well-known for his electic take on Japanese cuisine, and has a number of restaurants under his helm already, such as Ikigai and Reif Kushiyaki.

Now, he’s adding another string to his bow and is opening a new outlet of Reif Kushiyaki. This new spot sits directly opposite the existing Reif Kushiyaki restaurant at Dar Wasl mall. It will serve an all-day, à la carte lunch and dinner menu, as well as a selection of cakes for those with a sweet tooth.

For those on the hunt for a cool new breakfast offering, you’ve found the right place, as the breakfast menu is launching on September 16. It will be available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday featuring Chef Reif Othman’s take on classic European dishes.

The new restaurant is exemplary of simple Japanese design. A neutral colour palette blends seamlessly with warm wooden tables and shelving. There’s also a cake display; a wooden 3D wall panel with Japanese geisha slippers; and cosy corner lounge seating to make you feel at home.