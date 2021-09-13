The Ruler of Dubai pedalled his way across the Expo 2020 Dubai site…

With a little over two weeks to go for Expo 2020 Dubai to official begin, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took a tour of the Expo 2020 Dubai. But it wasn’t in one of his luxury cars – the Ruler of Dubai decided the best way to see the Expo 2020 site was on a bicycle.

The Dubai Media office shared some images and a video of the tour on their official Twitter account.

3 of 12

The video shared by the Dubai Media Office of Sheikh Mohammed’s tour can be seen below.

. @HHShkMohd goes on a bike tour of @Expo2020Dubai, as the world eagerly awaits the launch of the mega-event next month. pic.twitter.com/02lckG3W5h — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 12, 2021

The video offers us an aerial view of the Expo 2020 Dubai site before showing us Sheikh Mohammed leading a convoy of cyclists on the tour.

The video shows various spots that Sheikh Mohammed paused to look at while giving us a sneak peek at a number of pavilions including the United States of America, France, Egypt, China, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and more.

After the bicycle tour, Sheikh Mohammed is seen under the Al Wasl Dome. The dome is the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen that has used 13.6 kilometres of steel which is equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas. Most likely, Sheikh Mohammed was witnessing one of the many shows that will be shown on the projection screen during the six-month-long event.

Expo 2020 Dubai begins next month on Friday, October 1. 2021. The six-month event will run until March 31, 2022, and will see 192 countries from around the world exhibit their feats in every sector (from industrial to scientific to technological and more) in huge pavilions.

Haven’t got your tickets yet? Here’s are some of the many ways you can get a ticket to see ‘The World’s Greatest Show’ for free.

For the latest information on Expo 2020 Dubai, head to our page here and visit the official Expo 2020 Dubai website here.

Images: Dubai Media Office