Fitness enthusiasts, Expo 2020 Dubai has something for you, too…

Expo 2020 Dubai has it all. Jaw-dropping pavilion designs, arts and culture, cool attractions, a number of musical performances and much more.

And now, Dubai Sports Council (DSC) has announced a number of sporting events and activities that are set to take place during the six-month-long event.

Here are some of the events that are taking place.

For the runners

The Expo 2020 Run will take place on Friday, 19 November 2021 where participants can run through the districts and around different pavilions.

A community running event called ‘Run the World’ will take place every Saturday morning around Expo’s Ghaf Avenue. For visitors to Expo 2020, it’s free to participate.

For cycling fans

Top international cycling teams and riders of the UCI World Tour will also be heading to Expo 2020 Dubai on 25 February 2022 for the Dubai stage of the tour.

Over at the dedicated Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub

Aside from the official competitions, visitors can take part in their favourite sport at facilities across the Expo site and at the Expo’s dedicated Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub.

The hub includes a multi-purpose court for basketball, volleyball, tennis and netball, two cricket nets, an indoor gym and fitness hall, a stage for yoga; Zumba and CRANK classes along with sports workshops and events for people of determination.

A number of sports-related events will also be held by the pavilions, some of which will feature some big names in sports. And yes, meet and greets have been organised, too.

International events across Dubai

Across the emirate, there will be more than 30 international sporting events including the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers in October and November, cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup, and the European Tour’s ‘Race to Dubai’ finale, the DP World Tour Championship.

Other events taking place at Expo 2020 include the FIDE World Chess Championship 2021. It takes place between 24 November and 16 December. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Masters international chess championship will be held at the same time and at the same venue.

For the latest information on Expo 2020 Dubai, head to our page here and visit the official Expo 2020 Dubai website here.

Images: Dubai Media Office and Expo 2020 Dubai.