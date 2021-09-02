The long-awaited exhibition is just around the corner…

It’s been a very long time coming, but finally the much-anticipated Expo 2020 is less than one month away. What if we told you we know how to score free Expo 2020 tickets? A number of airlines and hotels are offering them out, and certain groups are entitled to free tickets too.

Running from October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, this spectacular event will see 192 countries from around the world exhibit their feats in every sector (from industrial to scientific to technological) in huge pavilions.

Known to some as ‘The World’s Greatest Show’, there will also be entertainment, live performances, and over 200 food and beverage outlets at the super-sized exhibition. With so many countries coming together to show themselves off, you can be sure it will be a spectacle quite unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

Here’s how you can get your free tickets…

Stay in a Dubai hotel

Address Hotels and Resorts and Vida Hotels and Resorts

All guests staying at any Address Hotels and Resorts and Vida Hotels and Resorts properties in Dubai from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 will automatically get a free Expo 2020 ticket. However, the stay must be booked this month, September 2021. Just some of the Address hotels include Address Downtown, Address Sky View, Address Fountain Views.

Book a holiday

Emirates

If you fly with Emirates between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, you’ll automatically be given a complimentary day-pass ticket to Expo 2020. You can use it on any date of your choosing at the event which will run from October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022. If you are passing through Dubai and your connection waiting time is more than six hours, you can still avail your complimentary day pass. All you need to do to claim your pass is enter your flight details on the Emirates website and your tickets will be emailed to you.

flyDubai

flyDubai is offering a similar deal as Emirates, however this one started on September 1. If you fly with flyDubai between September 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, you’ll get a free Expo 2020 ticket to use on a day of your choosing at the event. Claim your Expo 2020 ticket by entering your name and flight details on the flyDubai website.

Certain groups

Complimentary Expo 2020 tickets will be given to visitors ages 60 and above, people of determination (and half price tickets for their companion), children under the age of 18 and students who show proof of a valid ID from any academic institution across the world.

Millions of people from all corners of the globe are expected to descend on the Expo 2020 site during the 6-month-exhibition. It’s located close to Al Maktoum International Airport and standard ticket prices will start from Dhs95 per day.

