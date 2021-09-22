The popular nightlife venue has had a makeover…

Summer is slowly disappearing, and we’re ready to get back outdoors. One of the best things about winter in Dubai, is enjoying the best that Dubai’s nightlife industry has to offer. One such venue is What’s On Nightlife award-winning concept, White Dubai.

Traditionally known as a super club, White repositioned itself following the lockdown, and returned as a dinner and a show experience. Following a brief hiatus over summer, White Dubai will be back on Tuesday September 28, and guests can expect a brand new venue.

Having undergone a few visual renovations, White Dubai is returning as a restaurant and lounge, with an elevated booths and a brand new dining menu. The spot is known for its incredible city views, which guests can expect to see again as of next week.

The refreshed menu includes dishes such as yellow tail carpaccio, taramasalata with smoked salmon and a wide selection of caviar. The venue is also set to break a world record by selling the world’s ‘most expensive cocktail’, made with luxurious cognac – priced at USD24,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WHITE Dubai (@whitedubai)

Regulars will remember White’s weekly French night, Nuit Blanche, which will return every Sunday between 8pm and 11pm. Pulling out all the stops in terms of food and entertainment, guests will enjoy packages starting from Dhs190.

On Tuesdays, ladies can enjoy four drinks plus a food platter for Dhs150, or add on shisha for Dhs230. Alternatively, go all out with its Wednesday night brunch, running from 8pm to 12am. For ladies it’s Dhs220 while for guys it will be Dhs350.

Finally, every Saturday will see the return of the ever-popular URBN night. Listen to the latest and greatest hip-hop and R&B tunes, while ladies can sip on four drinks and snack on a food platter for Dhs150 each.

White Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, reopens September 28, daily 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 443 0933. whitedubai.com