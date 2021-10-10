Just one more day to go…

The weekend is nearly here and there’s plenty to fill it with. Winter season is upon us, which means lots of fun things to do such as spa days, concerts and new venue openings.

Here’s our pick of 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday October 14

1. Dip and spa at Five Palm for just Dhs399

Check this out for a jammy deal: Five Palm has launched a juicy beach, lunch and spa day for just Dhs399. Available Sunday to Thursday, you’ll enjoy access to Beach by Five, and a 45-minute massage or facial at Refive Spa. Pre or post treatment, tuck into lunch at one of Five’s signature restaurants: Cinque, Mediterranean tapas at Beach by Five or international classics at BLVD on One.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Dubai. Sun to Thur, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 455 9964. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

2. Visit a world famous attraction

Top celebrities and famous personalities are forever immortalised in wax at the Middle East’s first Madame Tussauds, which officially opens today (Thursday, October 14). Sixty wax figures are featured at the museum located on Bluewaters Island, a large chunk of which are renowned Middle East superstars, including Nancy Ajram. Meet the Queen, strike a pose with David Beckham and get up close to some of the world’s most influential leaders. Entry starts at Dhs122 for adults and Dhs99 for children.

Madame Tussauds, Bluewaters Island, daily noon to 8pm. madametussauds.com

3. Book into an evening brunch

Brasserie 2.0 has launched a Thursday evening brunch. Offering up a sheer range of food offerings from succulent meats to fresh fish, sushi, pizza, Indian and more – this brunch will spoil you for choice. It’s Dhs250 for the soft package, Dhs450 for the house package and for little ones it’s Dhs125.

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Every Thur 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 399 5555. @brasserie2.0

Friday October 15

4. Lace up and join the Mai Dubai Half Marathon

Half marathons are great, you know why? Because they’re half the work with all the bragging rights. Tackle your first one at the Mai Dubai Half Marathon on October 15. You’ll jog through Downtown Dubai, starting at the Gate Building at Dubai International Financial Centre, following a path lined with local landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Towers and, the Museum of the Future. The half marathon covers a distance of 21km (entry costs Dhs325), but you can also choose to run the 5km (Dhs150 per person) or 10km (Dhs225 per person) circuit.

Register here: promosevensports.com

5. See Burj Khalifa turn pink

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Burj Khalifa will be turning pink not once, but twice this month. On October 15 and 22, see the world’s tallest building shine its magenta hue at 8.25pm. Dubai Opera will also be getting in on the action, illuminating to spread awareness of the cause.

6. Check out The Laughter Factory

Dubai’s local comedy club scores a hat-trick of funnymen for its monthly event with Italian comic Luca Cupani, John Hastingsof America’s Got Talent fame, and Canadian comedian Jean Paul. On Friday, the trio perform at Movenpick JBR from 8.30pm. Tickets cost Dhs160.

Movenpick JBR, Dubai, Fri 8.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs160. thelaughterfactory.com

7. Float to a new nightclub

Huge floating nightclub, Float, will officially open its doors this weekend on Thursday October 14. On Friday October 15, international artists DaBaby will take to the stage in what is sure to be an unforgettable night. The acclaimed rapper rose to fame in 2019 with popular singles like Suge and Baby Sitter. Standard entrance will be free, but if you want a spot at a table there’s a minimum spend.

Float, QE2, Port Rashid, Friday October 15, 10pm onwards. Tel: (0)54 711 1171. @floatdubai

8. See a Korean pop band

K-Pop fan? Huge Korean band Super Junior will be performing at The Pointe this weekend, on Friday October 15. Band members Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun will be performing a number of their hit songs from 5.30pm on the west promenade. Free standing tickets are available at Platinumlist.net.

Saturday October 16

9. Head to Ripe Night Market

Ripe’s first-ever night market – Ripe by the Bay which takes place at the vibrant waterfront of Dubai Festival City Mall. The market kicks off at 4pm with entertainment, family-friendly activities, and a host of local market stalls. Visitors will be able to shop at over 80 homegrown businesses and brands from fashion to jewellery, arts, homeware and much more.

Ripe by the Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall waterfront, Dubai Festival City, Dubai. daily 4pm to 10pm from Oct 13 to May 2022. dubaifestivalcitymall.com

10. Check out a Lebanese hotspot

Lebanese dining institution Barbar has opened its doors in Hessa Street, Dubai. The Ghaziri family business was born in the heart of Beirut during the late 70s and has grown to become Lebanon’s go-to spot for affordable delicious meals.

Barbar, Hessa Street, Sun to Thur 8am to midnight, Fri & Sat 8am to 2am. @barbar_arabia

Images: Provided