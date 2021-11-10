10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend: Dec 2 to 4

We are excited for the long weekend…

The weekend is extra long this week, with four days’ vacation from work for most of us. As always, we are here with a handy list of things to do, from fabulous pool and beach days to a ladies’ night, top breakfast spots and more.

Here’s our pick of 10 awesome things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, December 2

Sip happy at ladies’ night

Cute restaurant Bounty Beers offers unlimited bites and five drinks for Dhs129, or a main course and dessert with five drinks for Dhs149 on Thursdays. We recommend a seat out on the terrace for gorgeous lush garden vibes.

Up-Beet, Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 11pm, Thursdays, from Dhs129. Tel: (04) 511 7333. facebook.com/bountybeets

Enjoy breakfast with a view

Settle yourself on one of the colourful cushy couches at HQ’s 459 at La Mer and enjoy breakfast looking out across the beach and ocean. There’s plenty on the breakfast menu from avocado toast to a protein bowl, açaí, granola bowl, eggs Benedict, shakshuka, omelette and even steak and eggs if you’re feeling indulgent.

HQ’s 459, La Mer South, Dubai, Sat to Wed 10am to 11pm, Thurs and Fri 10 am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 345 9000. hqs459.com

Splash around at a waterpark

UAE residents looking to cool off and splash around this December can enjoy a whopping 40 per cent discount at Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis, The Palm. The family-friendly day out has slashed its prices across the board in a rare flash sale. Buy your tickets between November 29 and December 3, valid on visits between December 4 and 21, 2021.

atlantis.com/splash-sale

See the fireworks

The United Arab Emirates is turning 50 on December 2, 2021 and of course, that is a huge reason to celebrate. On Thursday, December 2 and 3, you can witness some dazzling firework displays that will take place around the city. Residents and visitors can head to The Pointe and Atlantis at The Palm, Bluewaters, Etisalat Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, La Mer and even Burj Al Arab to view spectacular displays.

For more information about National Day celebrations, head to visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/uae-national-day.

Friday, December 3

Go to the biggest festival of the year – Emirates Dubai 7s

Emirates Dubai 7s is back and we’re excited. From December 2 to 4, all are welcome at The Sevens Stadium for a 72-hour extravaganza. As well as the rugby, there’s cricket and netball in the sports section. There are also massive performances at the sevens each year and this year is no different. Three stages host massive musical talent at the Emirates Dubai 7s this year, including Disclosure, James Haskell, and Red Not Chili Peppers.

Emirates Dubai 7s, The Sevens Stadium, Dubai, Thursday December 2 to Saturday December 4. dubairugby7s.com

Brunch alfresco

Popular pan-Asian restaurant Lah Lah just relaunched its Friday brunch with day and evening options. You can catch all of the action from either 1pm to 5pm or 7pm to 11pm every Friday. It’s kind on the purse strings too, priced at Dhs225 for soft drinks, Dhs295 for house drinks. Dig into dumpling platters, spring rolls, kung pao chicken, black pepper beef, Shanghai noodles, and more.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Fridays, 1pm to 5pm or 7pm to 11pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs295 for house drinks, Dhs395 for sparkling. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com

Go to a beach club

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. It’s the ultimate spot to enjoy a beach day. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers. The day-to-night destination also serves shisha from the deck, and make sure to grab a seat at the huge circular bar for sundowners. Sun loungers are Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, both fully redeemable.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. february30dubai.com @february30dubai

Saturday, December 4

Get 50 per cent off a delicious burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ugly Burger Dubai (@ugly.burger)

To celebrate the UAE turning 50, brilliant burger-flippers Ugly Burger is doing 50 per cent off its delicious burgers from Thursday, December 2 to Saturday, December 4. There are so many mouthwatering options, from the truffle truffle burger to the buldak fire chicken or the shrimp katsu creation. You can order yours on Deliveroo and other sites.

@ugly.burger

Catch the rays at a gorgeous infinity pool

If you’re looking for a spectacular spot to top up your tan this week, check out SLS Dubai with views galore from the 75th storey infinity pool. There’s not one, but two record breaking infinity pools that overlook the Dubai skyline, including an unobstructed view of Burj Khalifa. The pool is open to non-guests on weekdays (its open to hotel guests every day of the week). Entry is Dhs500, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages.

SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa District, Dhs500 fully-redeemable. slsdubai.com

Do date night in style

Spectacular views, quality seafood and the opportunity to arrive by boat make 101 a wow-worthy restaurant that ticks all the boxes for date night. It’s found in the private marina off the jetty of One&Only The Palm, and boasts tables over the water as well as a seaside lounge and indoor seating with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out across the Gulf. Expect plenty of seafood, including a raw bar and seasonally changing catch of the day.

101 Dining Lounge & Bar, One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Sat noon to 1am. Tel: (04) 440 1030. oneandonlyresorts.com

