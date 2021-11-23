The big day is finally around the corner…

The United Arab Emirates is turning 50 on December 2, 2021 and of course, that is a huge reason to celebrate. In true Dubai style, there is going to be celebratory fireworks taking place which you don’t want to miss.

On Thursday, December 2 and 3, you can witness three back-to-back dazzling fireworks that will take place at 8pm, 8.30pm and 9pm.

Residents and visitors can head to The Pointe and Atlantis at The Palm, Bluewaters, Etisalat Beach Canteen at Jumeirah Beach behind Sunset Mall, La Mer and even Burj Al Arab to view spectacular displays.

This year’s National Day celebrations will run from December 2 to 11 and will include a jam-packed lineup of events, retail promotions, concerts, and family-friendly activities.

It most likely will be a long weekend as well, but we are still waiting for the official announcement. Stay tuned to whatson.ae

So, what else can you expect from the National Day celebrations?

The main event for the National Day celebrations will be held at Hatta Dam. The audience will be surrounded by the Hajar mountains as a floating theatrical experience takes them on a journey of the land’s history in the lead-up to the inception of the union and the 50 years that followed.

It takes place for nine days from December 4 to 12. The event will be live-streamed online here but if you want to see the show in person, get your tickets quick from uaenationalday.ae. Prices start from Dhs300.

Dubai’s popular outdoor festival Beach Canteen is back from November 25 where besides plenty of food, there will be live entertainment and activities.

At the malls, there will be plenty of sales for shoppers who can also check out the food court, cafes and restaurants to snack on UAE National Day based treats.

For more information about National Day celebrations, head to visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/uae-national-day.

Images: Supplied