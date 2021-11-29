Tuck in to pan-Asian cuisine…

If there’s one place that has stood the test of time its popular pan-Asian restaurant Lah Lah, found at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. It’s the casual neighbourhood hangout with delicious food and a relaxed vibe. It’s just relaunched its Friday brunch with day and evening options.

You can catch all of the action from either 1pm to 5pm or 7pm to 11pm every Friday. It’s kind on the purse strings too, priced at Dhs225 for soft drinks, Dhs295 for house drinks, or you can celebrate in style with a sparkling package for Dhs395. Brunch is served in the restaurant and outside on the terrace.

Starters include green papaya salad, Thai beef salad, vegetable spring rolls, a sushi platter featuring a selection of spicy salmon roll, California roll, tuna nigiri and vegan roll, as well as a dumpling platter including chicken, shrimp and vegetable options to tuck into.

For mains, guests are served kung pao chicken, black pepper beef, shanghai noodles, Thai green curry and wok vegetables. For a sweet finish, diners can indulge in Lah Lah’s signature dessert platter inclusive of mango sticky rice, mochi ice cream, chilled mango soup as well as a mix of fruit and ice lollipop.

A DJ will be on hand to amp up the atmosphere with some of your favourite hits as you brunch the day or evening away.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am Saturday to Wednesday and 12pm to 2am on Thursdays and Fridays. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com

Images: Provided