UAE residents looking to cool off and splash around this December, can enjoy a whopping 40 per cent discount at Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis, The Palm. The family-friendly day out has slashed its prices across the board in a rare flash sale.

Buy your tickets between November 29 and December 3, valid on visits between December 4 and 21, 2021. The discount applies to a range of ticket options, including:

Aquaventure Stand-Alone Admission for adults (residents) – Dhs159 (usual price Dhs300)

Aquaventure Stand-Alone Admission for children (residents) – Dhs139 (usual price Dhs300)

The Lost Chambers Chambers Aquarium admission – Dhs55 (usual price Dhs85)

The Lost Chambers Aquarium Admission for children – Dhs55 (usual price Dhs85)

Dolphin Dip and Play – Dhs495 (usual price Dhs795)

Dolphin Swim & Explore– Dhs595 (usual price Dhs795)

Sea Lion Dip and Play – Dhs395 (usual price Dhs795)

There’s now a whopping 105 rides in total at Atlantis Aquaventure, and some are more adrenaline pumping than others.

Prepare to get super-soaked as you whip through tunnels, defy gravity on a raft, and dunk down into a plunge pool at many of the new rides. Check out the cliff jumping action at Immortal Falls right here:

A personal favourite ride was the Medusa’s Lair, a two person slide which will take you up, down, round and round at thrilling speed, while spraying you and dunking you at unexpected points.

The offer is only running for the next few days, so if you’re planning a visit to the park next month, now is the time to get your tickets.

atlantis.com/splash-sale