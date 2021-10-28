Book your next beach day here…

An eclectic bar, lounge and restaurant opens its doors today, Thursday October 28, on Palm Jumeirah’s bustling West Beach. The Beirut-born concept, named after the date that never was, is known for its unique personality and thought-provoking design elements.

Home to three distinct bars, February 30’s standout feature consists of a circular wicker-roofed bar complete with stools from which to sip cocktails and watch the sunset. The interiors are equally as striking, with red and monochrome finishings and delightful lush greenery.

Outside, pink hued walls and colourful lounge chairs scream retro glamour, while Bali-inspired parasols and wooden double sun beds with candy striped cushions take pride of place on the sand. Palm trees have been added to the beachfront to infuse tropical vibes all the way to the sea.

The man behind the menu – acclaimed chef and restauranteur Reif Othman – has married the best of Mediterranean and Japanese influences. Featuring a variety of sushi including nigiri, sashimi and uramaki rolls, seafood and raw dishes, tacos, plus burgers, as well Italian favourites like pasta and risotto.

Set to become West Beach’s new go-to hotspot, February 30 Dubai will greet guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers. The day-to-night destination also serves shisha from the deck.

February 30 was conceptualised in Beirut, Lebanon 10 years ago, beginning its journey as a pub in Hamra street. The expansion to Dubai has elevated the brand even further, taking the theme to new heights with the launch of this beach bar and restaurant.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. february30dubai.com @february30dubai

Images: Provided