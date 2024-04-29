Tying the knot?

Habibi, come to Dubai. Dubai’s astronomical popularity as everyone’s favourite tourist destination and bucket list city to visit continues to sustain, as the city comes on top of global lists once again (TripAdvsior says Dubai is the best city to holiday in for the third time in a row). Now, it seems like it is also becoming a city of love, as a recent study revealed that it sits in the top 10 most popular locations for – wait for it – weddings. The Dubai wedding is only growing in number and here’s why.

Saying ‘I do’ to Dubai

Apparently, many a couple in sweet, mushy love are choosing to say their vows in Dubai, and we even have the metrics to prove it. The study by Bounce analysed social media popularity, Google search data and the cheapest months and prices for hotels and flights for each location to come up with this list of the best destinations to get married abroad in 2024.

Dubai peaked at number 6 on the scoreboard, with a ‘wedding score’ of 7.31 on 10. Impressive score but the numbers are more impressive.

The data revealed 620.6K social media posts and 31.8K Google searches related to all things weddings in Dubai. According to the results, August is the best month of host a wedding in the city, with room rates averaging at Dhs432.90.

Dubai is the home of bold luxury, the perfect urban getaway with some sand, some sea and mountains to make everything more beautiful. No wonder more and more people want to have the best moment of their lives here.

Tell me more…

As for the rest of the list, sunny Tuscany takes the crown for the most popular wedding destination in the world. Other entrants from Italy include Lake Como at a close number 3 and Sicily at number 8. Provence and Paris take number 9 and 10, Ibiza at number 5 and Mallorca at number 7. Bali sits at number 2, and Santorini at number 4.

You can find the full research here.

Images: Unsplash/Getty