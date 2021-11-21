Here’s a round-up of places to spend Christmas Day in Dubai

It’s that time of year when we have free rein to eat, drink and be merry. From festive brunches to roasts and more, we’ve listed out a list of great spots to spend Christmas Day in Dubai.

Here are 22 great spots to book to have a jolly holly Christmas Day in Dubai

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Multi-award-winning all-day dining restaurant Crescendo hosts a Christmas Day brunch with savoury and sweet dishes from around the world. Santa promises an appearance to hand out gifts to little ones.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs480 with soft drinks, Dhs680 with house drinks, Dhs199 for children aged six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. restaurants.dubai@anantara.com

Andaz Dubai the Palm

Live entertainment, beautiful views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, food, unlimited drink and a party atmosphere created by the one and only Secret Parties gang, you’d better believe that this new Christmas set menu offering at La Coco is going to be wild.

Andaz Dubai the Palm, 2pm to 5.30pm, Dhs299 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks, Dhs449 with premium drinks, Dhs699 bubbly. Tel: (0)45811234. @andazdubaithepalm

Armani/Mediterraneo

A luxurious festive brunch with Mediterranean vibes inside the world’s tallest tower.

Armani Hotel Dubai, Dhs449 with soft drinks, Dhs699 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 888 3666. armanihoteldubai.com/dine

Bab Al Shams

Celebrate Christmas in the desert where roast turkey and live cooking stations are offered up alongside live entertainment and lots of family-friendly fun. Look out for Santa, who’ll be handing out gifts.

Al Forsan, Bab Al Shams, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs495 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with house drinks, Dhs250 children four to 11 years. Tel:(0)4 809 6194. @babalshamshotel

Brasserie 2.0

An extensive buffet – one of the biggest and brightest in town – with a live band and resident DJ playing classic festive tunes.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs550 with soft drinks, Dhs695 with selected house drinks, Dhs950 with selected house drinks and bubbly, Dhs275 children five to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 316550. @brasserie2.0

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar

It’s a British traditional Christmas extravaganza at Gordon Ramsay’s place this season. Live entertainment and a visit from Santa is a given, with festive cocktails, a big Christmas brunch with all the usual wonderful Christmassy grub. Entry includes free access to The Lost Chambers Aquarium.

Atlantis, The Palm, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with house drinks, Dhs195 for children aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 426 1000. atlantis.com/dubai

Bubbalicious

Bring a little sparkle to your festive celebrations and celebrate the Westin-way at the award-winning Bubbalicious Brunch, where the fizz is free-flowing, and the food is always delicious. Sample cuisines from around the world, prepared by the resort’s three restaurants, Baba, Sui Mui and Mina’s Kitchen.

Westin Mina Seyahi, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs895 with champagne, Dhs595 with soft drinks, Dhs295 children six to 11 years. 04 511 7373. 03034. restaurants@westin.com

Bull and Bear

Dress up in your Christmas best and head to this party brunch, The Bull of Wall Street, for some insta-tastic Christmas fun complete with a five-course turkey menu including starters to share and the now-famous Wall Street desserts.

Waldorf Astoria DIFC, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs390 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with house drinks, Dhs750 with bubbles, Dhs175 for children aged six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 5159888. @bullandbear.difc

Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City

Bytes Restaurant hosts this year’s festive brunch with carol singers, Winterland children’s zone and an appearance from the big guy in red. Expect traditional festive favourites as part of the extended brunch offerings.

Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs399 with house drinks, Dhs89 children six to 12 years. Tel: (054) 7931424. hotel.grandplaza.bytes@movenpick.com

Goose Island

A proper, back to basics, turkey Christmas roast with all the trimmings, washed down with a range of craft ales and wine.

Five Jumeirah Village Dubai, from noon, Dhs175. Tel:(0)4 455998. @fivejumeirahvillage

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Picnic tables, boho furnishings, and a buffet in the beautifully manicured gardens in the shadows of the Hajar Mountains.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel, noon to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 8145400. @jahattaforthotel

JA The Resort

This legendary hotel hosts its ‘Epic Christmas Day Brunch’ complete with a whopping 150 traditional festive dishes alongside international favourites and a big kids buffet with candy counters and gingerbread houses. Live music, performers and a special appearance from Santa at 2pm rounds off the entertainment.

Palmito Garden, JA Beach Hotel, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, 50 per cent off for children aged six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 8145604. jaresorts.com

Lah Lah

Award-winning pan-Asian kitchen and bar, Lah Lah is plating up a full festive brunch on Christmas day featuring peking duck, dim sum, live sushi and sashimi and pandan crème brûlée. As you tuck in, you’ll have the sounds of a DJ playing a set-list jam-packed with Christmas songs. It takes place from 1 to 5pm. Reservations required.

Lah Lah Bazaar, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs495 with house drinks, Dhs595 for sparkling, Dhs198 under 12s, under fours free. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants Luigia

Say ‘Ciao’ to Santa at Luigia’s Christmas Day celebrations, featuring a set menu of Italian dishes and desserts while the legendary man in red distributes gifts to the kids. Children also eat pasta and pizza for free.

Rixos Premium JBR, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs290 with selected drinks. TelL: (055) 4287540. luigia.ae

Maiden Shanghai

Expect a naughty but nice Christmas at Maiden Shanghai with delicious Chinese food, well-crafted cocktails and live entertainment taking place on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs450 with house drinks (Christmas Eve), and from Dhs549 with house drinks (Christmas Day). Tel:(0)4 4559989. @fivepalmjumeirah

Manava

Games, Christmas crafts and live entertainment courtesy of The Voice alumni Jin Flora in the gardens at Sofitel Dubai The Palm’s Manava brunch.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 with soft drinks, Dhs595 with cocktails, Dhs260 for teens, Dhs130 for children aged 6 to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 4556677. Sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/festive

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat

Enjoy a festive meal, including McGettigan’s famous roast turkey and ham, complete with all the essential sides. There’ll be festive entertainment, at both sittings.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat, noon to 4pm and 5pm to 9pm, Dhs249 with soft drinks, Dhs475 with house drinks. mcgettigans.com/festive

Radisson Blu Damac Hills

A nice and inexpensive neighbourhood festive option for those living in the area, Radisson’s Hessa Street Kitchen all-day dining restaurant whips up Christmas lunch for Dhs295 with house drinks.

Radisson Blu Damac Hills, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs175 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 879 1111. radissonhotels.com

Saffron

Saffron celebrates the holiday season with a special festive-inspired brunch and festive dinner available on both December 24 and 25. Join Santa and his elves for an unforgettable feast of food, drinks and holiday fun. Over 21s only for Christmas lunch. A family dinner option is also available.

Atlantis, The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs595. Tel: (0)4 4261000. atlantis.com/dubai

Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Christmas by the Mosaic Pool features an extravagant seafood counter, chicken roulade, and several other seasonal favourites, including a turkey station with all the sides. Junior brunchers will love Kid’s Corner with its centrepiece chocolate fountain.

Sofitel Dubai Downtown, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 with soft drinks, Dhs475 with house drinks, Dhs170 for children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 5036666. sofitel-dubai-downtown.com

The H Hotel

A certain What’s On member (ahem, Laura), has ordered the turkey takeaway option from The H Hotel, four years running, as she claims it’s one of the best in town. Try it for yourself at the hotel’s Eat & Meat restaurant where its festive brunch features a big bird with all the trimmings, plus lots of family fun entertainment. Alternatively, you can do as Laura does and order one for home (prices start at 299).

The H Hotel, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs399 with soft drinks, Dhs499 with house drinks, Dhs709 premium, Dhs199 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 5018644. hhoteldubai.com

Waldorf Astoria The Palm

Experience a Waldorf Astoria Christmas Day brunch with a big buffet featuring some of the Waldorf Astoria culinary icons and a wide variety of festive delicacies. Santa makes an appearance, too.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pmpm. Dhs490 with soft drinks, Dhs690 with house drinks, Dhs890 with bubbly, Dhs250 children aged six to 11. Tel: (04) 8182222. waldorfastoria.com/dubai