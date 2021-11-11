Christmas is about six weeks away…

Can you believe it? December is just around the corner and it’s never too early to start planning out your celebrations for Christmas Eve in Dubai. Take a look at this list below, get it in the group chat and make sure you get those bookings in.

Oh, and while you’re making those plans, add in a couple of these Christmas performances in Dubai to your calendar.

So, here’s our pick of the best brunches, lunches, dinners, roasts and more you need to book to spend a grand Christmas Eve in Dubai.

Ikigai Resto and Bar

Reif Othman’s newest Asian haunt offers a sharing-style Japanese set menu and free-flowing festive drinks for Dhs350.

Millennium Place, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs450 with bubbly. Tel: (0)4 550 8114. ikigaidubai.ae

Joe’s Backyard

The Dubai Festival City branch has two Christmas Eve sittings – lunch and dinner – serving a three-course menu of flame-grilled dishes with a side of live entertainment. Those who love it can do it all again on Christmas Day.

Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City, 1.30pm to 4.30pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks. Tel:(0)55 709 4509. joebackyard.com

Lola Taberna Española

Start the fiesta early with an entire afternoon of traditional Spanish favourites, holiday-inspired drinks, and live flamenco on Christmas Eve. Think, unlimited tapas, paella stations and sharing desserts.

TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs299 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

McGettigan’s JLT

Settle any Santa nerves with live music at the McGettigan’s Christmas Eve Brunch. From Dhs249, Secret Santa’s can tuck into a feast of festive favourites, including roast turkey and ham dinners, accompanied by free-flowing drinks with a festive twist.

McGettigan’s JLT, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 with house drinks, Dhs299 premium. mcgettigans.com/festive

Ossiano

A festive-inspired seven-course set menu curated by chef de cuisine Chris Malone is served on Christmas Eve. Menu highlights include blue lobster winter turnip and jasmine, and poulet nour stuffed with truffle and foie gras cranberry. Over 10s only.

Atlantis, The Palm, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs895 excl drinks. Tel: (0)4 426 1000. atlantis.com/dubai

Raffles Dubai

On Christmas Eve, Azur Restaurant offers a festive buffet featuring traditional roasts. Santa is set to make an early appearance, too.

Raffles Dubai, Wafi, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs325 with soft drinks, Dhs450 with house drinks. Tel: (0)4 324 8888. raffles.com/dubai

Secret Palazzo Versace

The Secret Parties gang host its daytime brunch with a Christmas twist on December 24. Expect the usual live music entertainment (a DJ, opera singer and violinist), plus a festive feast, special chocolate mousse trolley and Panettone.

Vanitas, Palazzo Versace, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, adults only, Dhs550 with soft drinks, Dhs700 with house drinks, Dhs750 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

Social by Heinz Beck

Spend the special night before Christmas at Social by Heinz Beck with a five-course set menu crafted by world-renowned, three-Michelin-star Chef Heinz Beck. Items include crispy octopus with marinated apple and raspberry, scallop ravioli with Salicornia and beluga caviar.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 6.30pm to 10.30pm. Dhs600 or Dhs1,100 with wine pairing. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. waldorfastoria.com/dubai

The London Project

You could book your Christmas party at Ain Dubai’s neighbour The London Project. You’ll enjoy a three-course menu, featuring Champagne-battered Chilean seabass with tartare sauce, fillet sausage roll with charred shallot, and steamed Christmas pud, paired with free-flow drinks for two hours. The offer is available up to Christmas Eve.

Bluewaters Island, lunch or dinner, Dhs375 per person, Dhs650 per person for three hours with premium drinks and additional food options. Tel: (054) 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

The Nine

Chef Michael O’Shea prepares a family-style, four-course British feast at this gourmet gastropub with a nod to nostalgic comfort food.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, Dhs150 for children aged six to 11 years, Dhs95 for an additional hour of house drinks. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Wanderlust

One of Dubai’s favourite party brunches takes a seasonal twist on both Christmas Eve and Day with over 11 live stations serving food and drinks.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs425, Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com

