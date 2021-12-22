Get your orders in for your turkey takeaway in Dubai…

Can you believe it? Christmas is nearly here.

You probably have been busy with family and friends, visiting the festive markets in Dubai and so on, so if you haven’t got your festive treat sorted, don’t worry these restaurants have got you covered.

Here are some great places where you can get your turkey takeaway in Dubai

Andaz Dubai The Palm

Cost: Dhs600 for a small turkey, Dhs700 for a large turkey

Order: 48 hours in advance

Get a traditional whole roasted turkey with six sides. There’s plenty to choose from including truffle mashed potatoes, sauteed green beans, Brussels sprouts and more. You can even pick two sauces from the four options available. If you prefer a roasted Black Angus roll instead, the hotel can prep one for you for Dhs650.

Andaz Dubai The Palm, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 581 1234. hyattrestaurants.com

Atlantis, the Palm

Cost: Dhs795 for medium turkey (serves six to eight people), Dhs1,095 for large turkey (serves 10 to 12 people)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Pre-order your turkey from Atlantis, the Palm with all the trimmings, sides and desserts. You’ll get cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, roasted potatoes and more. Add on desserts and sides for an additional price. Orders can be placed between November 25 and December 23 with an additional turkey upgrade available between December 24 and 26. The upgrade will get you a succulent truffle stuffed turkey from Ossiano for Dhs350. Orders can be placed here.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Cost: Dhs899 including 1kg of each side or Dhs549 without sides (serves six to eight people), Dhs1,149 including 1kg of sides or Dhs749 without sides (serves 10 to 12 people)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Order a turkey feast which you can enjoy at home (or dine at the bistro for Dhs999). It’s served with wild mushroom stuffing, roasted Brussel sprouts, sweet potato gratin and grilled rosemary vegetables. On the side, you’ll get Couqley’s signature cranberry coulis, rosemary turkey gravy and chicken stock. If you’re dining solo, there’s a single portion just for you.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. couqley.com

Emirates Golf Club

Cost: Dhs290 for a small turkey (serves four people), Dhs620 for a large turkey (serves eight to nine people)

Order: At least 48 hours in advance

Emirates Golf Club’s turkey takeaway service will get you a small turkey for a starting price of just Dhs290. Add in trimmings for Dhs106 or pick from roast beef sirloin, foie gras terrine, yule log and more. View the whole menu here. Available from November 24 to December 30.

Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

Grandiose Supermarkets

Cost: Dhs349

Order: At least 48 hours in advance

Okay, so we know this isn’t a restaurant, but Grandiose Supermarket is prepping a golden turkey with roasted potatoes, Brussel sprouts, butternut squash, spinach gratin, steamed carrots, and sweet potato pie for Dhs349. Prefer to make your own sides? Get only a turkey for Dhs249.

Order your takeaway turkey by visiting the nearest Grandiose store or through the grandiose.ae or the App.

Joe’s Backyard Dubai Festival City

Cost: Dhs699

Order: At least 48 hours in advance

Savour a roasted turkey that comes with all the trimmings including cranberry sauce and gravy. You can enjoy your turkey at home or at the restaurant.

Joe’s Backyard, Tel: (0)55 709 4509. joebackyard.com

Goose Island Tap House at FIVE Jumeirah Village Circle

Cost: Dhs450 for a 6kg turkey (serves four to six people), Dhs700 for an 8kg turkey (serves eight to 10 people)

Order: At least 48 hours in advance

On November 25 and 26, order up a Chicago feast from Goose Island Tap House and enjoy thanksgiving in the comfort of your home. The traditional turkey roast comes with all the trimmings. Pick your feast up at Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village. Order on 04 455 9989 or email fpjd.dining@fivehotelsandresorts.com

Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Grand Millennium Business Bay

Cost: Dhs895 for an 8-9kg turkey (serves eight to 10 people)

Order: At least 48 hours in advance

Gather your friends and family around the table and enjoy this festive fare from Grand Millennium Business Bay. You’ll indulge in a juicy whole roast turkey with all the trimmings including creamed potatoes with truffle, green beans, cranberry chutney, beef chipolatas wrapped in smoked turkey bacon and more. Available from December 3 to January 8.

Grand Millennium Business Bay, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 873 3333/ (0)56 682 9268. @grandmillennium_businessbay

Jones the Grocer

Cost: Dhs695 for each roast without sides, Dhs899 for each roast with sides (serves eight to 10 people)

The Jones Roast Turkey comes with homemade cranberry sauce, juniper infused gravy, sage and stuffing. The popular pub also does a perfectly tender Aussie roast leg of lamb with roast caramelised garlic, and rich rosemary infused gravy. Sides include fluffy duck fat roasted potatoes, gourmet sausages wrapped in beef bacon, cauliflower cheese and more. Place your orders here.

Jones the Grocer, Dubai. @jonesthegrocer

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Cost: Dhs450 for 4 to 5kg turkey, Dhs750 for 9kg turkey

Order: 48 hours in advance

The Jumeirah Golf Estates turkey takeaway comes with all the trimmings for a starting cost of Dhs450. Order in your decadent desserts too for a sweet treat. It’s available from November 24 to December 30. View the menu and place your orders here.

Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai

Cost: Dhs400 for a half roast turkey (2.5kg); Dhs700 for a full roast turkey (5kg)

Order: Minimum 48 hours pre-order time required alongside advance payment at the hotel reception or via bank transfer. Christmas orders must be placed by 22 December before 6 pm.

The festive roast comes with all trimmings, including roasted potatoes, sage and onion stuffing, honey-glazed parsnips and carrots, broccoli and cauliflower cheese, Brussels sprouts, chestnuts and chipolatas complemented by turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and bread sauce. End dinner on a sweet note with our chocolate & orange yule log and mince pie.

livelaville.com

Le Meridien Dubai

Cost: Dhs520 for 4 to 5kg turkey (serves six to eight people), Dhs690 for 6 to 7kg turkey (serves 10 to 12 people), Dhs800 for 7 to 8kg (serves 12 to 15 people)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Get a Gourmadises turkey roast with moist-cooked potatoes, chopped vegetables, sauteed Brussel sprouts and gravy sauce. It’s available to order from December 1 to 31 with a number of options depending on your preference. For bookings contact Gourmandises at 04 702 2445 or email restaurants.lmd@lemeridien.com with your details.

Le Meridien Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 702 2445. marriott.com

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Cost: Dhs650 (festive turkey)

Order: 48 hours in advance

This slow roasted Turkey comes sourdough bread stuffing with sausage, mushrooms and caramelized onion, roast Brussel sprouts with veal bacon and crispy fried shallots, and honey-glazed buttermilk biscuits. A highlight is the rich and aromatic mélange of roasted baby carrots, parsnip, swede and beetroot with fresh thyme and butter. Pay Dhs150 and add on a seasonal special pie. Available for pickup or on Chatfood delivery.

LDC Kitchen + Coffee, Tel: (0)4 320 9669. @ldckitchen

Marks & Spencer

If you’re keen to get cooking in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, M&S is ready to be your sous chef with a range of excellent ingredients to help you create your own dining masterpiece at home. Available now in select M&S stores, or via the M&S app, you can purchase items, including boneless roast turkey (Dhs169) or a whole bird turkey (Dhs179), accompanied by sides such as sweet potato chips, potato rosti, and steamed vegetables. Available from November 24

Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Marina Walk and Springs Souk. Alternatively, you can order via the M&S Food Delivery app

Meats & Cuts

Win host of the year by ordering the Meats & Cuts ‘Festive Feast’ for Dhs750, which includes a succulent 8kg gourmet turkey served with four delectable sides, including mixed nuts, roasted vegetables, chestnut gravy and heavenly cranberry sauce. The only thing you will have to worry about is placing your order 48 hours in advance, and Meats & Cuts will deliver at your convenience. Orders are available throughout December and to be placed either in-store, or via Whatsapp +971585826223.

The Pavilion, Jumeirah Park, Tel: 0585826223. instagram.com/meatsandcuts.ae

The Meat Avenue

Artisan butcher shop The Meat Avenue has 6kg, 8kg and 10kg turkeys available, priced at Dhs150 per kg. Creating a hearty and wholesome feast for all, The Meat Avenue turkeys all come paired with the season’s most scrumptious sides, including creamy truffle mashed potatoes, parmesan baked sweet potatoes, garlicy green beans, homemade cranberry sauce, as well as lashings of indulgent gravy. Turkey orders require three days’ advance order and are delivered free of charge to all areas across Dubai.

Cluster Q, New Dubai Gate One Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Tel: (0)4 4433738. e-mail catering@themeatavenue.com, butchery.themeatavenue.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Cost: Dhs790 for a 5 to 6kg turkey (serves six to seven people), Dhs990 for 8 to 9kg turkey (serves eight to nine people)

Order: 48 hours in advance

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai can whip up a perfectly cooked roasted turkey for your family to enjoy at home. It comes with all the trimmings alongside salads and sides including chicken Waldorf salad, honey glazed carrots and parsnips, sage and onion stuffing and sauces galore.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 399 4000. @ritzcarltondubai

Mama Rita

Cost: Dhs860 for an international turkey or oriental turkey (with trimmings)

Order: 72 hours in advance

Feed around eight hungry people with this turkey from Mama Rita. The international turkey comes with all the trimming including roast vegetables and potatoes, gravy, and more while the oriental turkey comes with oriental rice with chestnuts, gravy, cranberry and bread sauces. If you pick this option, you can add on vegetables for an added cost.

Mama Rita, Tel: (0)4 204 9232. mamarita.com

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Cost: Dhs795 for a whole roasted turkey (good for eight to 10 people)

Order: 72 hours in advance

Let the chefs prepare your turkey with all the trimmings for you this festive season. Additionally, you can get family platters (from Dhs95) ranging from smoked salmon to classic foie gras terrine and more. Available from December 5 to 31. You can pick up your order from Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk.

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Umm Hurair 2, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 324 9999. sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

Sofitel, Dubai the Palm

Cost: Dhs650 for turkey (good for eight people)

Order: 48 hours in advance

Treat your loved ones to a scrumptious Christmas turkey with Sofitel’s secret recipe from culinary experts at The World Eatery restaurant. Your turkey will be roasted in herb butter and served with roast potatoes and caramelized onions, roast pumpkin and honey-glazed chestnuts, and braised Brussels sprouts with beef bacon. The hotel is even serving up a chermoula-marinated whole sea bass (good for two) and slow-cooked Wagyu short ribs (good for four. Available for Christmas day. Order before December 19 to avail of the early bird offer for Dhs520.

Sofitel, Dubai the Palm, Tel: (0)4 455 6677. @sofiteldubaipalm

Swissotel Al Ghurair

Cost: Dhs599 for a 7kg turkey (good for six people), Dhs699 for an 8 to 9kg turkey (good for 10 people)

Order: 72 hours (three days) in advance

Get a traditional roasted turkey with all the traditional trimmings and favourites such as roasted chestnuts, Brussel sprouts, herb-roasted potato and homemade festive desserts. There’s free delivery to any location in Dubai from November 25 to December 25, or you can pick it up from Yasmine Lounge.

Swissotel Al Ghurair, Tel: (0)4 239 3270/(0)58 832 3190. swissotel.com

The H Hotel

Cost: Dhs299 for a 2.5 to 3kg turkey (good for two to three people), Dhs539 for a 5 to 6kg turkey (good for four to six people), Dhs729 for an 8 to 9kg turkey (good for eight to 12 people),

Order: 24 hours in advance

The H Dubai is offering a traditional whole roasted turkey stuffed with chestnuts and all the trimmings including herb-roasted baby potatoes, buttered carrots, caramelised brussels sprouts, glazed chestnuts as well as veal, turkey giblet jus and a cranberry sauce. Add on a yule log or a traditional Christmas pudding for a sweet treat. Available from November 25 to December 25.

The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm

Cost: Dhs675 for medium turkey (good for four to six people), Dhs900 for large (good for eight to 10 people)

Order: 24 hours+ in advance

Available from November 25 to December 26, get your takeaway turkey with all the trimmings, stuffing, and fix-ins. Or pick the honey-mustard glazed beef ham, instead. The hotel is throwing in a dessert, too – pecan or pumpkin pie (November 25 to December 5) and a panettone or Yule log, (December 6 to 26).

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 218 0140. marriott.com

Verdura

Cost: Dhs350 for a turkey with sides.

Order: 24 hours in advance

If you lack the time to prep a festive meal, order one in for Dhs350 from Verdura. The hidden gem in Ibn Battuta is offering up a Thanksgiving package that includes roast turkey, cranberry sauce, roasted vegetables, Brussel sprouts and roasted potatoes. The meal that can feed six.

Verdura, Ibn Battuta. Tel: (0)4 350 9350. @verdura.uae

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Cost: Dhs490 for 5-7kg turkey, Dhs680 for 7-9kg turkey

Order: 72 hours in advance

For celebrating with loved ones at home without the headache Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is making the festive season easier for you with its Turkey Takeaway, which come served with all the trimmings including duck fat potatoes, Brussel sprouts, honey roasted parsnips and Christmas pudding. Order can be placed between December 1 and 26.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

