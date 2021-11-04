Sponsored: Bab Al Shams is pulling out all the stops this festive season…

Is that jingle bells we hear? Now that Halloween is firmly out of the way, we have permission to officially get excited about Christmas, and one of the best things about the festive season: Christmas markets.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort is set to welcome the festive season with the launch of the biggest festive-themed desert market, running between December 10 and 21, 2021. Taking place daily between 6pm and 10pm, and priced at Dhs50 entry, guests can explore the huge market right in the Dubai desert.

Featuring a 40-foot Christmas tree, visitors will be able to get in the festive spirit with live music and entertainment, including daily Christmas carols. There will also be more than 50 Christmas stalls from local businesses to help you source the perfect gift. There’s even a chance to meet Santa!

If you wish to rent a kiosk or stall on the resort’s premises, you can get in touch with the team via email. The rental price is Dhs1,250 per kiosk for 12 days (including taxes), and you’ll have access to the location between 6pm and 10pm. Exhibitors are entitled to a 25 per cent discount on all dining outlets.

Between 7pm and 11.30pm each day, there’s a Christmas-themed buffet dinner in Al Forsan restaurant, priced at Dhs285 per person with soft drinks. Or join on Christmas Eve to enjoy a variety of festive dishes and desserts and live entertainment, for Dhs295 per person.

Christmas Day will be attended by none other than Santa Claus and if you want to be there too, you’ll enjoy a traditional roast turkey and live cooking stations, starting from Dhs495, or on Boxing Day its Dhs395.

Countdown to 2022 with Bab Al Shams’ New Year’s Eve celebrations. There will be a gala dinner at Al Hadheerah starting from Dhs650 inclusive of an international feast, along with classic beverages, live entertainment, dancers, DJ and a grand fireworks display. Alternatively, head to Al Sarab Rooftop Lounge, priced at Dhs365, where you’ll find a live DJ performance, dancers and singers.

On New Year’s Day it’s a family affair with a garden brunch at Al Forsan starting from Dhs450 per person with face painting, a petting zoo, bouncy castle, mysterious magician, camel and pony rides as well as a lively four-piece band.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, Al Qudra Road, December 10 onwards. Tel: (0)4 809 6100. babalshams.com/festive